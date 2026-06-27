‘You Fool’: Trump Tried to Lie About the Disastrous Secrets Hidden at the Bottom of the $14M Pool, But Uncovered Photos Exposed What He Really Did

Donald Trump promised the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool would be his crown jewel — proof that only he could restore America’s glory before its 250th birthday.

Instead, the $14.7 million renovation became his most embarrassing public failure. Algae turned the water dirty green within days of reopening. At least one dead duckling floated through the hydrogen peroxide–treated basin.

Peeling strips of blue coating drifted across the surface while tourists lined up — not to admire the memorial, but to photograph the disaster.

Trump’s Reflecting Pool project faces criticism as experts warn the iconic landmark could again be covered in green algae if failing underground pipes are not replaced. ((Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/Pool/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The president was not going down without a fight. Days before any court filing, Trump took to Truth Social to get ahead of the story.

“This is the hard rubber surface — No Paint — Before the Vandals cut and pulled it apart!” he posted, sharing an image of the bright blue basin and claiming a “350-foot gash” had been deliberately carved into the liner with a sharp knife. He promised the evidence would come out in court. It did — just not the way he planned.

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Trump said before a group of reporters that they would open it up after the Fourth of July.

Trump: "They ripped a scar 350 feet long through the side of the reflecting pool" pic.twitter.com/dVcYkV6GN5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2026

On June 24, National Park Service Deputy Director for Operations Frank Lands filed a sworn declaration with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to CBS News, Lands confirmed that U.S. Park Police responded June 9 to a report of damage, finding that “caulk over the foam sealant was cut with a sharp knife or razor” — along with roughly 70 fence post tops thrown into the water.

The filing is part of a lawsuit arguing the Trump administration illegally fast-tracked the renovation, bypassing required historic preservation review. Lands’ statement does not identify a suspect or explain how officials concluded a knife was used.

Here is where Trump’s “No Paint” claim collapsed.

Getty Images documented crews in full protective suits and respirators on May 28, walking across the emptied basin using industrial high-pressure spray rigs to apply the bright blue coating. The substance was a two-part polyurea chemical sealant — heated, mixed at the spray gun, and sprayed onto the concrete to create a waterproof membrane.

The manufacturer of the “American Flag Blue” sealant used for the reflecting pool is mainly known for spray on truck bed liners pic.twitter.com/9kJGZGIXZN — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 26, 2026

Associated Press photos from June 6 confirmed the coated basin before refilling.

Later images captured peeling sections revealing bare concrete beneath. Construction photography directly contradicted Trump’s own words.

Threads had no mercy.

One posted an aerial image of the pool, showing what looks like paint-bleed, and sarcastically noted, “See that center line down the middle? There’s your ‘350 foot gash.'”

“He is saying the liner was slashed. It wasn’t a liner is was painted you fool. I’m sure driving on it with a motorcade didn’t help the issue. Quit touching crap that doesn’t need to be fixed. This is a horrible waste of taxpayer money Do the people who voted for this man see what idiotic crap he comes up with?” another person commented.

Someone else on the thread added, “That’s a seam where two applications of paint met and did not bond to each other.”

Another Threads joked, “Deep Cut: He’s as nutty as Captain Queeg trying to find the strawberry thief,” comparing Trump to the unstable commanding officer from the novel and film “The Caine Mutiny.”

Others weighed in.

“Simple science for the smartest man in the world. Oh that’s right we cut that part of research,” one person wrote. As another added, “He is casting doubt in preparation for the midterms. We will be hip deep in bullsh-t by then.”

Another said, “Nutty idiot you stated it was impossible to cut and now it is lies by TACO.”

One asked, “Was that before or after he drove his 2 tonne armoured limousine over it?”

The motorcade moment seems to be a smoking gun.

On May 7, according to Newsweek, Trump’s presidential motorcade drove directly across the freshly coated, still-curing basin so he could inspect the color in person. Experts and critics noted that rolling heavy armored SUVs over a non-bonded chemical sealant might have compromised the surface — accelerating the peeling and delamination Trump is blaming on saboteurs.

Five people were arrested and five others issued federal citations. One of those arrested was David Carter Hearn — a 67-year-old Maryland resident and three-time U.S. Olympic canoeist.

He stopped during a bike ride to inspect a loose strip of peeling liner after seeing news coverage. Officers arrested him and charged him with destroying government property.

“I was just a curious, concerned citizen,” Hearn told The New York Times. “I guess I was there at the wrong place, wrong time.” The pool will be drained again after July Fourth for additional repairs. The total cost to taxpayers has surpassed $14 million.

Trump’s “American Flag Blue” reflecting pool is reflecting a lot — just not what he promised.