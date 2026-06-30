‘Did He Use A Staple Gun?’: Trump’s State Fair Decor Ripped to Shreds Online, as Close-Up Reveals Jaw-Dropping Details That Have Critics Exploding

Donald Trump intends to leave a lasting mark on the historic White House grounds with all his unnecessary changes.

However, one newly installed feature has become the focus of online discussion for reasons unrelated to the broader renovation project.

As closer images of the addition spread, attention shifted from the announcement itself to details of its shoddy construction work.

Washington’s heat and rain exposed the flimsy detail and construction work on Trump’s mock Triumphal Arch, revealing plywood covered with printed vinyl. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For most of his public life, the Trump name has represented luxury wherever it appears, from Manhattan to Scotland.

That self-image became a political brand: the guy who’d fix America like he fixed skylines.

But that image is cracking as eagle-eyed fans noticed he cut corners on some of his unfinished renovation projects across the capital.

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Construction on the planned White House ballroom



📸REUTERS/Tom Brenner pic.twitter.com/EtjG7Wh87c — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2026

Others point to the sloppy last-minute America250 activations that he rushed to make happen.

That leads to the newest entry in his catalog of construction shortcuts, and this one might be the most embarrassing yet.

A replica of Trump’s proposed 250-foot Triumphal Arch sits on display at the fair.

However, it appears to be coming apart in real time. Ideally, the monument was supposed to inspire his supporters. Instead, it’s become the weekend’s top punchline.

Footage posted on Bluesky by journalist Amanda Moore exposed the structure’s reality.

I finally made it to the Great American State Fair. The columns on this fake building are something to behold.



[image or embed] — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) June 27, 2026 at 6:59 PM

It’s plywood framing with vinyl sheets stapled on for detail. Washington’s heat, humidity, and rain did the rest. The vinyl warped, wrinkled, and peeled, exposing raw wood beneath.

Social media did not wait for an official response from the White House, leaving many to draw their own conclusion.

“Guys, these buildings at the Great American State Fair are just covered in printed sheets that are literally stapled on,” one X user gasped alongside photos of the peeling structure.

Guys, these buildings at the Great American State Fair are just covered in printed sheets that are literally stapled on🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xJsijYyJRQ — Anarc-y princess (@SatireAP) June 29, 2026

Another said, “Trump claims that he built a New York skyline. Did he use a staple gun?” Someone else joked, “This looks like a teenager made it.”

a teenager would have done a better job…but some cronie or trump family friend with a company started yesterday… Probably made bank. — Sarah (@SomeOtherSara) June 29, 2026

Someone else wrote, “It looks cheap and bad but I do think it’s a throw back to old worlds fair style facades.”

“They blew all their money on that failed pool. The clown show continues,” someone stated.

A crime against architecture. — clint (@PunishedClint) June 29, 2026

One X user rhetorically asked, “What in the ever loving name of fugg chuckles is this???”

The permanent version of the arch carries its own opposition.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, all members appointed by Trump, approved the revised design of the Arc de Trump on Thursday, CBS News reported.

The design was approved despite its secretary acknowledging that nearly 1,000 public comments opposed the project. The $100 million monument would feature a 250-foot tower topped by a Lady Liberty-like figure holding a torch, gilded eagles, gold inscriptions, and a public observation deck at the top.

Veterans’ groups have filed a federal lawsuit to block construction, arguing the monument would disrupt the sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, where more than 400,000 service members are buried.

Trump still wants the project built and has even offered to pay for it himself.

The stapled makeshift arch was quietly added to what some call a graveyard for Trump’s half-finished construction ambitions.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool turned algae green instead of the promised patriotic blue. The White House Rose Garden was paved over with limestone.

Not to mention, Trump’s June 14 UFC party severely damaged the grass on the South Lawn and Ellipse. Yet, full restoration will not take place until spring 2027.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was promised to gleam in patriotic “American Flag Blue” for the country’s 250th birthday. Instead, it turned a sickly algae green and now sits fenced off while officials figure out how to fix it.

Trump’s war on the capital’s natural landscapes didn’t start with the pool. The White House Rose Garden got ripped out and paved over with limestone.

The South Lawn and the 52-acre Ellipse got similar treatment, left looking like a dirt lot after Trump hosted a $60 million UFC fight and birthday bash there on June 14. Workers flattened a 22-foot slope for seating, and full recovery isn’t expected until spring 2027.

But nothing beats the arch replica for sheer audacity. It’s a cut-rate stand-in for the monument he dreams of, a DIY mockup he’s selling America in place of the real thing.

The fair runs through July 10. Whether the staple-and-vinyl arch survives that long is anyone’s guess.