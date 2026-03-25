‘Anyone Gonna Stop This Maniac?’: Trump Unleashes Wild New White House Plan — Then Critics Zoom In on a Detail That Leaves Them Absolutely Stunned

President Donald Trump is approaching the White House less like a historic landmark and more like a personal showcase, rapidly reshaping and reworking nearly every part of the property to match his own style.

Since returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the real estate mogul has made it clear his goal isn’t to preserve what was there before, but to put his own distinct mark on a space long shaped by past presidents.

But Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025 signaled a far more ambitious and gaudy approach.

President Trump’s sharing of a throwback photo from his time at a military academy backfired when social media users took issue with the old image. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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Critics saw the timing as ironic, arguing that Trump has seemingly pivoted away from escalating tensions in the Middle East to focus on renovations many believe won’t land well with the public.

For 226 years, presidents have lived inside the iconic mansion, with most making modest décor adjustments to reflect their personalities — small, practical updates — like changing rugs or refreshing drapes — to make the space more comfortable while still respecting tradition.

With interior redecoration, paving over landscape features, and making drastic structural changes like demolishing the East Wing to make room for a planned ballroom that would dwarf the White House itself, Trump’s vision has unfolded like an ongoing remodeling series.

One notable change was the Rose Garden, which emerged last year as one of the most talked-about projects since he turn it into a paved tile outdoor space similar to a patio at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. New changes to the space include statues of Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton added to opposite corners of the Rose Garden this month.

But the latest update centers on the West Wing Colonnade, the covered walkway beside the Rose Garden that has served as a covered area with service spaces such as the ice house and servants’ bedrooms and later as a daily path for presidents and staff for generations.

The president told reporters during Tuesday’s White House pool that he would replace the traditional stone with sleek black granite in the West Wing. The new surface would create “a great contrast. The white, with the black,” adding moments later that the finished result would be “a beautiful, black granite.”

Trump inspects newly installed statues of Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton in the former Rose Garden while ignoring reporters’ questions about Iran pic.twitter.com/Efxy6N4dm3 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 2, 2026

The White House confirmed plans to swap out Tennessee flagstone for black granite pavers, noting that the original stones will be retained by the National Park Service for storage and potential reuse.

In a statement shared with news outlets, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle insisted the changes were long-overdue renovations ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary, framing the changes as part of an effort to update and maintain the historic property rather than Trump defacing the space.

Ingle added that the work is aimed at preserving the White House’s condition for future generations while reinforcing ongoing efforts to refresh its appearance. “Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, the White House will be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations to come,” the statement continued.

The decision quickly drew attention because the colonnade is one of the most recognizable walkways on the property, linking the residence to the Oval Office and serving as the backdrop for countless historic photos. Often called the “45-second commute,” the passage was originally built for Thomas Jefferson as a sheltered route alongside service areas.

The New York Post readers weighed in on these developments surrounding the Rose Garden. One commenter wrote, “He is taking the People’s House and making it his own! He needs to be evicted!”

A second critic focused on style, declaring, “My god he has such bad taste.”

One critic dubbed it “Tastefully Trailer Park Trump,” pointing to the flashy overhaul that now includes gold accents lining the Oval Office, the removal of portraits of past presidents such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and plans for a sprawling 90,000-square-foot ballroom in the East Wing.

“Why is he redecorating in the middle of his self made war?” asked one person while another leaned in, “And how does this help stop a war & lower prices?”

But the timing, while so many Americans are struggling, is hard to grapple with. One person expressed, “Trump keeps spending more and more time on improving the White House, meanwhile, people in the country are suffering with this economy, he has his priorities backwards.”

Trump Posts EPIC History Of The White House 🇺🇲



It Even Includes UFC Fight This Summer and The New Ballroom!! pic.twitter.com/OTVyvPVJrw — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 18, 2026

“Isn’t anyone at all going to stop this maniac?????” said another person.

Trump has defended redesign plans as practical, citing issues with grass during events, especially in wet conditions, where women’s heels can sink into the soil and create difficulties for guests. Supporters call the reasoning sensible, while critics see it as a sharp break from the garden’s traditional look.

Beyond landscaping, his interest in large-scale, attention-grabbing spectacles has also surfaced in other ideas tied to major events. In July 2025, as a longtime fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and previous presenter for WrestleMania’s “Battle of the Billionaires,” Trump floated the idea of hosting a large caged match on White House grounds as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, with the spectacle set for June 14, which would be his 80th birthday.

With all the changes he wants to make, he was bound to get pushback from people who think his madness must stop.