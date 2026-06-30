‘This Is Enough!’: Trump Cooks Up Another Ego-Driven Plan to Honor Himself in D.C.— And His Scheme Sparks Outrage as Critics Brace for More Disaster

President Donald Trump has yet another vanity project planned for Washington, D.C.

Since returning to the White House in 2025, the 80-year-old MAGA leader’s mind has been preoccupied with leaving a lasting physical impression on the nation’s capital.

Trump’s latest self-aggrandizing vision for Washington involves a location that made headlines in his first term back in 2020 amid the social justice protests launched after the police killing of George Floyd.

President Donald Trump has yet another renovation planned for the nation’s capital (Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Washington Post, the president is planning a new layout for Lafayette Square, a section of a seven-acre public park across the street from the White House.

Unnamed sources told the outlet that Trump wants to plant 47 maple trees in Lafayette Square, a reference to the former reality television star becoming the 47th POTUS.

The insider could not confirm how many of the several dozen trees currently at the site workers will remove, or when contractors will begin the expected overhaul.

On June 28, Trump’s official communications advisor, Margo Martin, shared a video of the president and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at Lafayette Square supposedly viewing “recent renovations.”

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The twice-impeached Republican firebrand touted his tour of the area with the head of the Interior Department in a lengthy Truth Social message on Sunday afternoon.

“The visit to Lafayette Park, opposite the front entrance of the White House, which is now complete except for a replacement of some of the original pavers, was wonderful. Lafayette Park has not looked so good since its inception in 1820!” Trump boasted.

His screed also included mentioning the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the popular D.C. tourist attraction that he had hastily colored “American flag blue,” which ended up being a serious blunder when the paint started chipping off and green algae overtook the water.

Trump’s newest makeover obsession for Lafayette Square set off a torrent of online reactions, with some social media users questioning what exactly Trump’s next move is in his D.C. beautification initiative.

“Wtf is he scheming to knock down now?” one X account asked as the caption for a clip of Trump and Burgum, 69, examining a statue of Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who fought alongside the Americans in the Revolutionary War.

Wtf is he scheming to knockdown now? pic.twitter.com/6Dc3Axnkbi — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 28, 2026

In one reply, someone speculated, “Bet you $5 that Trump wants to gild all the statues.” A second poster theorized, “He’s probably going to destroy it.”

“Someone needs to remind him that he is the president of the USA, not a landscape gardener for Washington, D.C.,” complained another commenter.

Once the news began circulating that the city likely plans to honor Trump at Lafayette Square, critics continued to aim harsh reactions at the billionaire golf club owner.

“He’s an effing narcissist,” expressed one critic of the president, while another joked, “Did he count the same tree twice to make the numbers look better?”

Lafayette Square, where Trump tear gassed George Floyd protesters for a Bible photo op is getting a 47 tree makeover to celebrate Trump.



He claims he’s paying for it. If you believe that, try licking your own elbow. pic.twitter.com/5p58RJUGbn — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 28, 2026

Trump’s focus on shaping D.C. in his own image, while large parts of the country deal with affordability issues, led to a sarcastic tweet that read, “Hard at work for real Americans.”

“He’s really nuts,” posted another faultfinder. Likewise, an individual on X wanted to know, “How is this not a sign of something not right in his mind?”

Additionally, one account tweeted, “Enough, this is enough… Where is Congress?” Meanwhile, an infuriated X user wondered, “Where the f–k is my lowered cost of living and better healthcare?

The infamous incident during the George Floyd demonstrations was brought back to light when a commenter stated, “Oh, I remember. He was holding the bible upside down.”

Trump sparked global outrage in June 2020 when federal law enforcement officers used smoke canisters and chemical irritants to force peaceful racial justice protesters from Lafayette Square.

Moments later, the president walked one block from the White House to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, located adjacent to Lafayette Square, to take a picture with a Bible in his hands. The claim that he held the Bible upside down that day has been widely repeated for years despite being debunked.

The use of excessive force and the unintended awkward bible image was a significant setback for Trump at the time. Many viewers across the country viewed the moment as anti-free speech and unnecessarily egocentric.

In 2022, Biden’s Justice Department settled four civil cases that arose from the law enforcement authoritarian response to the demonstrators just so Trump could get his St. John’s Church photo op.