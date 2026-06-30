‘Such a Bully’: Trump’s Kennedy Center Tarp Controversy Explodes Again After Eagle-Eyed Fans Zoom In and Discover One New Twist

Donald Trump appears determined to control how history remembers him.

He has spent years trying to shape his legacy. Critics argue he fears being remembered for the wrong reasons. Now, he is taking that effort to a new level.

Since 2025, the president has announced a series of major plans to leave his mark on Washington, D.C., and ensure his name becomes part of the nation’s landscape for generations.

Donald Trump needed assistance after he was seen wandering around during a photo op with world leaders at G7 Summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It is a promise he has kept, as referenced by his overhaul of the White House’s interior and exterior decor, the concepts for a Triumphal Arch, and the hijacking of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The arts complex opened in 1971, serving as a cultural center and memorial honoring the late President Kennedy. The venue annually hosts the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, as well as several other performances throughout the year.

The Mark Twain event honored comedian Bill Maher on June 28. Trump was not in the room, but he still loomed over the evening from the moment guests arrived at the front door.

A judge ordered the administration to remove the president’s name from the building, but scaffolding covered by a white tarp still hides the facade. He rebranded the center to The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center in December 2025.

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In May, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered every Trump reference removed from the building. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” wrote Cooper in his decision.

I’m at the Kennedy Center covering the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Celebrities are about to walk the red carpet. To do so, they’ll have to go past the tarp tower covering the evidence that President Donald Trump’s name has been removed from the center’s exterior. pic.twitter.com/KMjMT5iAAE — Jonathan Edwards (@jonathanreports) June 28, 2026

The president railed against Cooper in a Truth Social post. He exclaimed, “Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND.'”

Trump installed himself as the center’s chairperson and put in place a new board of trustees to push his rebrand agenda. Crews completed the erasure on June 13, where critics stood by rejoicing in the removal.

Reporters questioned board member Allison Lutnick about the tarp before the organization honored Maher. She offered, “They’re fixing the stone, so I’m not sure how much that should help.”

The eyesore obstructs the full sign. Now, only “THE JOHN F. —RMING ARTS” greets people. Maher told Bloomberg it was “hysterical,” adding that Trump is unpredictable. “Only he could think of that. I just never would have gone there. To me it just makes it better and funnier, and it’s a funny event celebrating funny,” Maher continued.

Not everyone is humored by the “shame tarp.” On X, a user tweeted, “Does trump really think we don’t know his name is gone?”

A deep-cutting dig even took a swipe at Trump’s children: Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump.

It read, “He hates the Kennedys because he & his spawn will never be universally (except for a few members ahem RFKJr) respected & admired like them. He’s systematically erasing everything created by/honoring the Kennedys whereever he can.”

A reader commented on a story rehashing the debacle. That person wrote, “Trump is just so petty about everything and to continue bringing attention to his embarrassment by not removing the tarps is so 4yr old behavior.”

On IG Threads, critics remarked, “No doubt ruined the granite,” and another asked “Is this cover up part of TRUMPS REVENGE ?”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shared new images on X showing an unusual scene at the Kennedy Center.

The building’s name remains hidden behind the large tarp, but observers noticed a new development.

Two guards are now standing watch directly in front of the covered sign sparking outrage online.

“The action of an immature little bully who got his feelers hurt. His action further reflects on his ignorance and stupidity by not realizing the American public can see thru his petulance and know he’s responsible for the “curtain call”.

Childish.

Immature.”

“Why are 2 guard protecting a tarp that should be removed hiding the name of this memorial center to John F. Kennedy?? Such disrespect!”

Last year, Trump announced that the center would close for large-scale, two-year renovations beginning on July 4, 2026. The administration has until July 31 to provide Cooper with an explanation justifying the scaffolding.

The judge will also expect the report to address the tentative construction and future operational plans.

Maher’s ceremony, which features jokes about Trump’s tarp, airs on Netflix on July 21.