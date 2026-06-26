‘He’s Struggling!’: Trump Stops to Address the Press—But as He Speaks, a Glaring Medical Issue Unravels in Real Time and White House Wants to Hide It

Donald Trump spent years ridiculing Joe Biden for aging in office. He was relentless, calling him “Sleepy Joe” and mocking him for appearing to be slow.

The mocking became so loud that eventually powerful people in the Democratic Party persuaded the Delaware native to abandon his reelection bid.

The world later learned Biden had cancer. Now cameras are catching Trump gasping for air in front of reporters, and the questions are getting harder to dismiss.

Trump tried to brag about his ‘perfect health’ then dropped a bombshell about his frequent physicals. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images)

The White House has rolled out medical reports, test results, and a parade of doctors declaring the 80-year-old is in “excellent health.” The world has watched anyway. Now the world can hear it, and it does not sound good.

Trump was speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 24, when his breathing became the story, according to Meidas Touch News.

Trump appears to have difficulty breathing and speaking in this clip https://t.co/k3fbpHevnI pic.twitter.com/i0UfBeagEZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 24, 2026

He had just finished berating Senate Republicans over the Iran conflict during a closed-door meeting. They did not give him what he wanted. He pressed them anyway. They later held a late-night vote rejecting a war powers resolution. The hallway walk was short. The microphone caught everything, as social media responded immediately.

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“He did have to walk a short distance. The guy who doesn’t believe in exercise or eating healthy is struggling, bigly. Sad!!!!” one X user quipped. “That hallway is such a long walk for a guy who needs a golf cart that’s 6 miles faster than everyone else’s,” another observed.

“Looks like he’s either gasping for air or trying to power through the soundbites at maximum capacity. Either way, solid message delivery!” someone wrote. A tweet reads, “He can’t walk and talk. Lying just as easy as breathing… not anymore.” Another added, “He’s been struggling to breathe for years, it was very noticeable on the golf course three years ago.”

One person tweeted, “Are those oxygen mask marks on his face?”

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 25, 2026

Another wrote simply, “So full of HOT AIR.” Someone else wondered if he was “Choking on a Big Mac.”

One commenter joked, “They will roll him out in a wheelbarrow with an oxygen pump since they know they ain’t got much else.” Another added, “If only that difficulty would get worse in a timely fashion.”

The concern over his breathing is not new.

In October 2020, following his COVID hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, pulmonary specialist Dr. Noah Greenspan observed Trump taking 22.5 breaths per minute — above the normal range of 12 to 20. Greenspan noted Trump was using his chest, back, and shoulder muscles to breathe, something healthy people only do during heavy exertion.

“This is definitely not what I would consider normal, quite unlabored breathing,” he told Newsweek. The White House downplayed it then. They have been downplaying it ever since.

During his September 2025 joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his labored delivery overshadowed the diplomatic news he was attempting to share. “So, this is a big, big day — a beautiful day,” he said, each phrase requiring visible effort.

The incidents have continued through 2026. Trump stumbled while boarding Air Force One in New Jersey in June 2026. Leaving China in May after meeting President Xi Jinping, he gripped the stair railing the entire way up.

In addition to heavy breathing, Trump’s hands are visibly bruised. The White House has pinned the discoloration on frequent handshaking and daily aspirin use. Officials insist his routine makes him prone to bruising. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly cited his demanding schedule and nonstop contact with supporters. The explanations have done little to quiet the speculation.

Trump’s latest medical report lists him at 6 feet 3 and 238 pounds — a 14-pound jump from the prior year. He continues taking cholesterol medication and aspirin to support cardiac health.

The report also disclosed chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition known to cause swelling and visible discoloration in affected areas.

Through it all, Trump has remained preoccupied with Barack Obama, who is always in great shape.

At a Virginia Marine Corps base in September 2025, he said, “You walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record. Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs.”

“So, one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs.” He has criticized Obama’s presidential library. He has openly coveted the Nobel Peace Prize that Obama received in 2009.

Obama, now 64, has his records. In 2016, when in office, a resting heart rate of 56 bpm and blood pressure of 110/68. He exercises daily, combining cardio with resistance training, and remains visibly active at every public appearance.

Trump cannot navigate a staircase without gripping the railing. He walks in wobbly lines. He cannot complete a press appearance without sounding like he is struggling to breathe. And his doctors continue to declare him fit.

But no one is fooled. His body, increasingly, is telling a different story.