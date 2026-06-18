‘Did He Just?’: Trump Refuses to Move, Causing Foreign Leader’s Wife to Nearly Fall Over — And His Jaw-Dropping Reaction Afterward Sparks Outrage

President Donald Trump tends to have weird interactions around other women.

At meetings, photo ops, debates, or on the carpet, he either mentions something extremely bizarre about First Lady Melania or makes a comment about another man’s wife.

Now, a new viral clip has viewers comparing him to France’s first lady after her infamous slap video.

Just moments after needing help himself, Trump held back during an interaction that nearly sent the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, flying at the G7 summit. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The awkward moment unfolded during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, as world leaders gathered for the traditional group photo.

Video showed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering Trump a hand as he stepped onto a platform.

Viewers questioned why the 80-year-old president, who claims to be so healthy, appeared to need assistance.

But it was what he did next that led many to believe he has no regard for anyone but himself.

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As France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, approached the same platform, Trump did not appear to return the favor. Video showed Brigitte reaching toward Trump as she tried to step up.

Instead of offering a steady helping hand, Trump appeared to place his hand heavily on her shoulder while turning his body.

In the process, the much larger Trump seemed to bump into the smaller first lady, causing her to briefly lose her balance as she maneuvered into position.

PM Modi helps Trump up the stair



Brigitte Macron trips



And that “We are always ready” from Modi 😂



Pure cinema. pic.twitter.com/74gBI49qxk — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) June 16, 2026

The clip immediately exploded across social media.

One person on Threads wrote, “Modi lends a hand to Trump but Trump can’t lend a hand to Brigitte Macron! Self-centered piece of sh-t ALWAYS.”

Another user focused on the physical interaction itself, writing, “Anyone notice how the lady in white recoiled when he tried to touch her shoulder?”

Over on X, one critic blamed the men surrounding her.

“She tripped because those men wouldn’t give her any space,” the person tweeted.

Not everyone agreed. Another observer defended Trump and suggested Brigitte was simply trying to steady herself.

“Brigitte Macron was trying to stand on steps between Macron and Trump. She lost her balance and instead of grabbing her husband’s hand to steady her, she grabbed Trump’s hand to help her balance,” the commenter wrote.

That last observation sparked a new round of speculation because it was not the only interaction between Trump and Brigitte that generated headlines during the summit.

Holy smokes.

Why is Trump holding hands with France's first lady Brigitte Macron in front of her husband?

Did he just need help walking down, or did he think for a minute it's Melania?

Something is terribly off with Trump.

Is it just dementia or more than that? pic.twitter.com/KWrEvndGso — Adrian (@FOREVERTABLET) June 16, 2026

At another point during the gathering, Trump was photographed holding Brigitte Macron’s hand and walking with her in front of her husband. This comes after they were filmed shaking hands roughly.

The unusual display prompted questions online about whether Trump was attempting to charm France’s first lady.

One viral tweet joked, “Holy smokes. Why is Trump holding hands with France’s first lady Brigitte Macron in front of her husband? Did he just need help walking down, or did he think for a minute it’s Melania? Something is terribly off with Trump. Is it just dementia or more than that?”

The reference to Melania revived memories of Trump’s history of awkward public moments with his own wife. Too often, headlines read that the two are at odds, or that the first lady is an afterthought in his eyes.

The Macrons, meanwhile, have become one of the world’s most scrutinized political couples in their own right.

Their relationship has repeatedly generated headlines because of their 24-year age gap and the unusual circumstances of how they met when Emmanuel Macron was a teenager and Brigitte was his teacher.

Recent rumors have only intensified the spotlight.

A new book revived allegations that Brigitte became upset after allegedly discovering messages between Macron and actress Golshifteh Farahani, claims that both Macron’s camp and Farahani have denied.

The couple has also weathered a string of viral public moments, including Brigitte appearing to push her husband’s face aboard a plane in Vietnam and later refusing his hand while descending aircraft stairs during a state visit to Britain.

That history is one reason the G7 stumble attracted so much attention.

The Macrons are often compared to Donald and Melania Trump, though neither couple seems particularly thrilled by the comparison.

It’s unclear why Brigitte nearly fell.

Maybe Trump’s movement threw her off balance. But the optics were impossible to ignore. Trump had accepted help himself. Yet he seemed far less attentive to her. Critics call it a familiar pattern.

They say it’s followed him for years. When Trump enters a frame, others must adjust.

This time, that almost included France’s first lady. She nearly ended up flat on her face.