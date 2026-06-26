‘Why Are They Swollen?’: Trump’s Attack on Democrats Derails as Viewers Zoom In on Something Far More Disturbing Going on with His Face

President Donald Trump let his intrusive thoughts spill out again during a White House moment this week.

Instead of catering to the American farmers who visited the Rose Garden on Thursday, Trump issued another bizarre one-liner.

He took the mic at the podium before a crowd, attacking his usual targets with insults in a viral moment that left many wondering if he had strained himself.

President Donald Trump’s latest White House appearance has many concerned about the White House’s version of the truth regarding his health. (Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Trump’s health has been under scrutiny since he returned to the White House for a second term.

While attendees may have laughed with him or at him, online viewers were concerned about what they saw and heard.

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In video footage from June 25, Trump went after former President Joe Biden and Democrats in a blistering rant that left people concerned.

“Under the last administration, slippy Joe Biden and the radical left Dumocrats — I changed it. It’s ‘Dumocrats.’ I use it, and I probably always will until they become reasonable. I use a U instead of an E. It’s very simple,” Trump explained.

He said, “Most people don’t know there’s a B in “dumb,” so it’s a very simple change. I take out the E and put in the U, and they’re ‘Dumocrats’ because their policies are so dumb.”

The audience laughed, but many online viewers quickly noticed signs of stress and strain on Trump’s face when they zoomed in.

“What is going on with his eyes? Why are they swollen shut?” said one observer on X.

This was the closest his eyes got to open. Damn he looks bad.

And he said "slippy" instead of "sleepy". pic.twitter.com/iaJ4Ww5qOg — stop tRumpnado 🇺🇦 🇬🇱 (@tRumpnado2016) June 26, 2026

“I‘ve noticed his little piggy eyes as well,” wrote a second person.

The jokes piled on as some people joked that Trump looked like he tried to win a staring contest with a cactus and lost. “He is so puffy,” a third person added.

Aside from the jokes, concerns about Trump’s appearance quickly overshadowed the event for many online viewers. Critics claim he changed his appearance drastically in recent weeks and packed on a massive amount of weight.

The moment also reignited speculation among critics who have long questioned whether the White House has been fully transparent about the president’s health.

“And his neck and cheeks … he’s gained A LOT of weight very quickly. Also look how wide his torso is,” one observer noted. “Dude has put on like 100lbs! Probably had to stop taking ozempic since it messes with healing so badly … whatever else he’s doing coupled with Ozempic is a bad combination.”

Regardless of the truth, many critics say the 80-year-old no longer has the fitness to hold office.

One critic said, “He is physically a big mess. His swollen eyes and ankles. Barely can walk up to get in his big jet. Talks like a fool and repeats the lies over and over and over again. Time to go.”

An old and haggard Trump slowly lowers himself into a chair at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/5fZBhCjGim — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 17, 2026

Another noted, “He sounds like he’s been hopped up on drugs since the G7. Slurring and drooling all over the place.”

“Looks Horrible! He looks like a character from the living dead! Biden never look as horrible as Trump look at the G7 plus he seem lost, confused & wondering! He look like a fragile old man!” wrote one detractor.

Trump clings to Modi for support as he climbs a single small step at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/3tiHtH6SY5 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 16, 2026

Earlier this month, Trump took an 11- to 14-hour flight to Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the G7 Summit with other world leaders.

His visit turned into a series of struggling moments as he got confused about where to stand for group photos and needed assistance to keep his balance.

Rather than debating his remarks, social media users circulated close-up images of his face, with many claiming he looked noticeably puffier and more swollen than usual.

Trump, due to the bruises on his hand, legs, and neck, gained a frightening amount of weight, even his face appeared swollen at the G7 meeting, and he moved with difficulty. I pity Trump, who betrayed me with the regime in Morocco. @WhiteHouse @VP @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/lkyPJZq8BP — SOUFIAN DEMRHI (@MaatiSouda70676) June 16, 2026

Many pointed to previous explanations for the bruising on his hands and his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, while others revisited viral clips in which they interpreted his prolonged blinking during public appearances as sleeping.

The renewed scrutiny revived discussion of his previously disclosed chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis and drew comparisons to the glowing medical report released by the White House, which described him as being in “excellent health” while recommending weight loss.

Many online commenters said the latest appearance did little to ease their doubts.