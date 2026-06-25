‘Sickening!’: Trump’s Ego Takes Center Stage in New Speech—Then His Shocking Reaction to a Mid-Rally Medical Emergency Sparks Online Outrage

President Donald Trump is running diversion strategies from his playbook to combat negative press.

Brutal headlines are pummeling the 80-year-old as they track his desperate attempt to hide the failed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Instead of weathering another press meeting from the Oval Office, the scene of many of his controversial blunders, he jetted to Macungie, Pennsylvania, to boost his morale.

Trump’s zigzag walk across a red carpet sparked renewed online speculation about his balance and overall health. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump spoke at a Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in the swing district on June 23.

He bragged that his administration has decreased the cost of living and other debated successes.

He also took swings at his detractors, specifically the “Dumocrats,” in his campaign-rally-like speech.

Trump loosely used the visit to encourage voters to support Republican candidates ahead of Election Day, but he quickly breezed through those remarks to ensure attendees remained focused on him.

‘OMG’: Trump Soaks In Never-Ending Praise, Then Leaves Officials Waiting for His Cue While Bondi’s Face Reads Like a Silent Rebellion

‘Look at That’: Trump Tries to One-Up the Man Who Beat Him, But Watching Him Fish for Praise Takes a Brutal Turn

Even a medical emergency could not sway him off course.

He was mid-rant about rigged elections, open borders, and wars when an attendee appeared in distress.

Supporters in the background all wore reflective vests, making it impossible to not notice several people, including a first responder, as they attended to the ill individual in the rafters.

Not once did Trump turn to investigate the commotion.

Other commentators floated different theories regarding his lack of reaction, with one writing: “He’s going to be properly pissed off that someone’s stealing his thunder.”

Last year, during an Oval Office meeting with pharmaceutical executives, he seemed uninterested and, to some, annoyed when a guest passed out behind him.

Trump stood up from his desk and stared at the press while staffers rushed to help the fallen man.

Other people commenting on the Macungie rally remarked things like, “Interesting how many medical emergencies are directly behind him. Not saying his behind is a contributing factor but…”

Similar scenes played out during a March rally when a woman collapsed in the rafters on stage and during a 2024 town hall in Pennsylvania.

Trump paused his remarks and danced to “Y.M.C.A.”

Another person simply asked, “And why is it never him?!?!” However, the president has experienced multiple attempts on his life during rallies.

This incident also led to brutal comparisons of Trump and Barack Obama, the predecessor Trump seems to despise most.

Obama once caught a pregnant, fainting woman during a 2013 speech.

He stopped speaking, turned to see her in distress, and rushed to her side. Voters have never witnessed Trump act with that level of concern for others.

They reshared Obama’s clip and Trump’s Oval Office incident with captions like, “Sickening! It’s always all about him! Another reason why he will NEVER measure up to the greatness of President Obama as a person and as a president!”

The Macungie event further derailed when Trump awkwardly reenacted a weightlifting with groans and bizarre facial expressions.

“The guys behind him aren’t entertained,” an observer said.

A second person asked, “This is about Hegseth, right? And his chinups?” Alluding to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s humiliating viral workout videos.

A third person chimed in, saying, “This wasn’t a good shtick the first time, and it’s only gotten worse.”

Trump does not limit his mockery of women to exercise; he has repeatedly targeted their appearances and weight throughout his presidencies.