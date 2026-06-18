‘Bully!’: Trump’s Shocking G7 Chair Meltdown Erupts on Live TV — But it’s His Table-Banging Demands That Left Viewers Stunned in Utter Disbelief

President Donald Trump was at the G7 Summit this week from June 15 to 17 in Évian-les-Bains, France, and the 80-year-old’s odd behavior is breaking the internet.

Trump’s struggle as he timidly walked down the steps of Air Force One after landing in Europe was also entertainment for folks, as well as a close-up of his makeup-covered hands.

The octogenarian’s antics at the G7 Summit are also going viral, and it captured the stunning behavior that has the internet currently ablaze.

Donald Trump (flanked by Brigitte Macron and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron) raised eyebrows with his behavior at the G7 Summit in France this week. (Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump sat next to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a working lunch with world leaders and tech executives to discuss innovation on June 17.

As the meeting got underway, viewers saw Trump slap a stunned Altman on the leg to get his attention.

The petulant president seemingly needed help raising his chair, pointing underneath it as he whined to Altman while nearby onlookers watched awkwardly.

Another angle showed Trump sitting level with the other people at the table, suggesting his own hubris got the best of him.

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At the end of the video, Trump complained that he had “the lowest chair,” prompting Altman to joke, “It’s the U.N.”—a clever jab at the president’s embarrassing escalator escapade when he had to walk up the broken steps.

Trump was also caught saying at the roundtable meeting, “I’m the boss!”

Trump, 80, can't seem to figure out how to raise his chair pic.twitter.com/cDtEnQPenE — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 17, 2026

After the video made the rounds online, Trump was dragged for his rudeness and need for constant need for attention.

One X user replied, “Chair was RIGGED.”

“He’s so uncouth,” replied another. “Look at their reaction to him slapping the table for attention.”

Another user took a shot at Trump’s McDonald’s-given waistline and wrote, “His fat a—s just lowers the chair.”

One user noted Trump’s other inabilities. “There is more he cannot raise…”

“This fat piece of garbage just wants to look taller than everyone else because he is a narcissistic, low self-esteem bully,” added another. “And he’s so lazy and stupid that he needs someone else to help him use a simple chair.”

Trump’s issues with chairs continued when he had trouble sitting down during a press meeting at the G7 Summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Video showed Trump carefully sitting down on the edge of his seat as he gripped the sides before he awkwardly adjusting himself.

Trump looks terrible today and very slowly lowers himself into a chair pic.twitter.com/UiohLEZpYB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

One user wrote Trump almost didn’t make it on his long descent into seated bliss. “He almost missed the chair!”

“He always sits like he’s on the toilet,” noted one.

Trump also prompted health concerns when a close-up photograph captured a cut on his hands. The picture also revealed a bruised patch of skin, and questions about the president’s health arose.

However, Trump has not changed his tune from his repeated declarations that he is in “excellent health.”