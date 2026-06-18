‘He’s DONE!’: Trump’s Disoriented Photo Ops at G7 Reveal Glaring Reality He Can No Longer Hide — But Then the White House Did This to Bury the Truth

President Donald Trump says his trip to the 2026 G7 Summit was a “great success.” Social media users aren’t so sure that was the case.

Trump, 80, was front and center among world leaders for the three-day forum in Evian-les-Bains, France.

He gathered with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and others to discuss issues of global importance, including economics, technology, and security.

President Donald Trump’s renovations in Washington, D.C., are getting costly as he diverts funds. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

The White House published a series of photos and videos from the annual meeting, all of them showcasing Trump from favorable angles and featuring captions fit for a respected politician.

Social platforms were buzzing with discourse dissecting the U.S. leader’s demeanor, remarks, and overall appearance during the trip.

What many zeroed in on was a slow-moving commander in chief who needed assistance, not a man whose administration lauds him for leading a nation back from the brink of ruin.

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Moments imploding on people’s timelines began almost as soon as reality TV showman stepped foot onto international turf. In one instance, Macron corralled attendees onto a wooden dais for a group photo in front of large “G7” displays.

Leaders were all taking their place when an expressionless Trump began to wander away. Macron got his attention, directing the president where to stand. Critics joked, “He’s sharp as a tack!” and “It’s like the Three Stooges, except there’s only one.”

Some people commented on Macron quickly redirecting Trump. They shared opinions like, “Macron is such a gentleman. He should have let him wonder off!”

Along with, “Incredible. Macron’s been on Grandpa duty since the jump. Trump, deep into dementia, is at the G7 of all places because Republicans in Congress care more about enriching themselves than they do for the future of the country or the people they serve. #SmashAndGrab.”

Even worse, the blunder intensified speculation about Trump’s health. His doctor issued an “excellent” medical report in May, even as the public harbored lingering suspicions that his cognitive fitness had been declining for months.

His team’s positive assessment did not stop people from noticing Trump’s bloated midsection, his puffy face, lack of energy, or sometimes dazed behavior during the trip.

Some onlookers believe the photo mishap proves that White House aides are tirelessly working to control his public image.

One person tweeted, “Without his handlers, you see just how bad things are getting. His dementia or Alzheimer’s won’t be able to be kept hidden much longer. They’re going to have to address it publicly.”

The administration countered widespread posts that humiliated the president, but their efforts were not successful.

Instead, a second brutal moment casting even more doubt about Trump’s well-being became a hot topic. This time, the powerful officials sat around a circular table and paused to take another group photo.

Macron gestured for everyone to turn and face photographers. They all obliged except for Trump; he sat with his shoulders slumped, his gaze locked on something across the room, with no apparent awareness of what was taking place.

“Embarrassing moment for Trump, who is the only one completely oblivious to a group photo being taken. An unintentionally perfect snapshot of his presidency,” read a sharp reaction on X.

Someone else commented, “HE’S DONE IT!!! He’s figured out how to sleep with his eyes open!!!” The fact that no one intervened to direct Trump to the cameras was also perceived as a setup.

An X user said, “Seems to me he is the center of the picture, they all had move to make sure he was center! We call that. !”

In Trump’s defense, a supporter chimed in with, “When the whole world is looking to you to bring peace, he may have more on his mind than a stupid photo op! Stop your TDS.”

Another humiliating moment during the summit is when Trump required Modi’s help while navigating a single step. Moments later, the president nearly allowed Macron’s wife, Brigette, to tumble down the same stair.