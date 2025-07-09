‘Don’t Think She Likes Him’: France’s First Lady Embarrasses Macron Yet Again—Fans Can’t Unsee the ‘Trump and Melania’ Vibes

French President Emmanuel Macron has found himself in another awkward viral moment involving his wife and an airplane.

A video clip showed his wife, Brigitte Macron, seemingly declining his offered assistance as they disembarked their aircraft during a high-profile state visit to Britain on July 8.

The 47-year-old president can be seen extending his hand toward the 72-year-old first lady as she descended the steps at RAF Station Northolt in Greater London, only to watch her navigate the stairs independently while clutching the handrail, seemingly snubbing her husband.

French President Macron went viral after his wife appeared to ignore his offered hand while exiting their plane during a British state visit. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The uncomfortable exchange unfolded Tuesday morning in front of an audience that included the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were on hand to welcome the French delegation on behalf of King Charles III.

As Macron made her way down the aircraft steps in high heels, her husband’s gesture of chivalry appeared to have gone unacknowledged, leaving him to awkwardly withdraw his hand before greeting Princess Kate with an air kiss.

The moment didn’t escape the attention of social media users.

When the Daily Mail shared footage on its Instagram account, it sparked a flurry of reactions from its 4.1 million followers.

“At least she didn’t hit him this time. Next time he should leave her at home,” one commenter observed, while another noted, “Don’t think she likes him very much. Remember when she pushed him in the face?”

Another said, “The shame isn’t on her husband, but on her for choosing to disrespect him publicly.”

One person simply wrote, “Trump and Melania vibes,” referring to the many instances that seemed to show the American first lady miffed at her husband.

However, not everyone interpreted the first lady’s actions as a deliberate snub of her husband.

Some observers offered more practical explanations for what appeared to be an icy interaction. “She didn’t ignore him, she’s in high heels and was consenting on not falling on the stairs and once she got to the bottom smiled at him,” one person wrote.

Another supporter provided an even more detailed analysis: “She literally was concentrating on not falling and was probably looking at her feet and keeping her hand on the railing to be steady so her heels don’t catch and make her trip. Also grabbing a hand with a clutch in it means she would have to drop the clutch???”

The tension appeared to continue even after the couple left the aircraft, with observers noting that Macron focused on her cellphone rather than engaging with her husband as they sat in the waiting car that whisked them away from the air base.

This latest incident comes just months after another awkward moment between the presidential couple captured global attention.

In May, during a visit to Vietnam, cameras caught France’s first lady appearing to push her husband’s face away with both hands just as the door to their presidential jet opened. The timing couldn’t have been worse, as President Macron immediately noticed the open door and quickly shifted into diplomatic mode, smiling and waving for the cameras.

Breaking:



French President Emmanuel Macron got slapped by his wife on face🇫🇷



French President Macron's reaction after wife Brigitte Macron slapped him in the face🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/fKDKNzTC0H — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) May 26, 2025

He later attempted to downplay the situation by claiming the couple was simply “horsing around.”

Despite the morning’s uncomfortable moments, the state visit proceeded according to protocol.

The French president received a grand welcome at Windsor Castle as part of his state visit to the U.K., but the headlines weren’t just about politics.

According to the BBC, the French delegation was greeted warmly by King Charles and Queen Camilla about 25 miles west of London, with a show of royal hospitality that included hand-kissing and traditional French air kisses between Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron.

The ceremonial procession that followed — complete with horse-drawn carriage and crowds lining the Long Walk — was capped off by a lavish state banquet at the castle.

Macron also made sure to attend to affairs of state.

During a speech before Parliament on the first day of his state visit, Macron emphasized that both countries share a responsibility to address the migrant crisis situation in a way that centers humanity but also enforces the law.

The French president called on both France and the United Kingdom to approach the growing issue of illegal migration with a balanced mix of compassion and control.

“We cannot allow our countries’ rules for taking in people to be flouted and criminal networks to cynically exploit the hopes of so many individuals,” Macron said.

Yet, his relationship with first lady Brigitte Macron continues to command just as much attention in some quarters as affairs of state. The couple met in 1993, when Brigitte was a teacher at his private high school in Amiens — he was 15, she was 39 and married. They married in 2007 and have since become one of France’s most watched power couples, weathering intense media scrutiny with visible unity.