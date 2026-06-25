‘It FINALLY Happened’: MAGA Turns on Trump — Loyalists Humiliate Him to His Face in Shocking Confrontation No One Saw Coming

Donald Trump’s political magic may be wearing off, as some of his most devoted supporters have turned their backs on him.

The president’s MAGA movement appears to be shrinking month by month as job approval ratings dip well below 40 percent in national polls.

More signs of Trump’s slipping grip on his supporters emerged at a White House event he heavily promoted and headlined.

Trump was humiliated at the Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair after guests were seen leaving in packs during his final speech. (Photos by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

On June 24, Trump kicked off the 16-day Great American State Fair with a campaign-style rally on the National Mall.

The Great American State Fair is presented by the Freedom 250 private-public partnership, a Trump-aligned group planning events for America’s 250th birthday.

The Freedom 250 concert series was supposed to feature a roster of iconic musical performers.

Unfortunately, most of the lineup backed out after learning of Trump’s involvement, leading to a shocking confrontation no one saw coming.

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“THIS IS WHAT AN AMERICAN KICK-OFF LOOKS LIKE,” read a White House X post about Trump’s event.

Trump thought everyone would enjoy the over-the-top attractions and his headlining act, but that wasn’t the case.

The free fair runs on the National Mall from June 25 through July 10, with extended hours until midnight on July 4 for the nation’s 250th birthday.

Organizers encourage attendees to RSVP and use rideshare or public transit due to limited parking.

On Wednesday night, footage shows the crowd starting to wear thin. People began packing up their blankets and lawn chairs around 8:50 p.m.

The crowd has really thinned out since Trump began speaking around 8:50pm. pic.twitter.com/TpBWccVSRb — Jared Poland (@Jared_Poland) June 25, 2026

Trump was further humiliated when guests left the State Fair early as he gave his final remarks of the night on stage.

“America is now the largest producer of oil and gas on earth, larger than Russia and Saudi Arabia by far combined,” Trump could be heard saying as scores of attendees walked away.

Even some MAGA hat wearers were seen abandoning ship just 16 minutes into Trump’s address. Clips of the exodus sparked widespread ridicule of the POTUS.

“HOLY S–T. People are flooding the [exits] right in the middle of Trump’s speech. It FINALLY happened. Even his supporters are over his nonsensical blabbing,” read a second tweet.

Crowds flock towards the exit in the middle of Trump's speech. pic.twitter.com/bM3DPhsM4M — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 25, 2026

A third person expressed, “Leaving is understandable. But the fact they went to start with boggles the mind. When will they wake up to the repeated suckers playbook?”

“People walking out mid-speech says it all. Even his own supporters are tired of the same rambling repeats. The exits in that room mirrored the mood of the country – enough is enough,” declared a disgruntled poster.

Someone else wrote, “Boring ass lying speech he repeats a million times. Leave and beat the traffic,” while another announced the end of the Trump era by stating, “MAGA is dying, and they know it.”

“This is hilarious! While Don the Con is babbling nonsense at the back, people are not paying attention and are leaving,” posted an amused Trump critic on X.

One Facebook user joked, “They only had to be there for 30 minutes to collect on the Craigslist ad.” A like-minded person sarcastically added, “You’d have to pay them overtime to stay past the photo opportunity.”

From musicians like Morris Day and The Commodores backing out of the abandoned concert series to Trump watching his rally crowd dwindle, walking away has quickly become the unintended theme of Freedom 250.

America reaching its milestone 250th birthday was meant to be a jubilant occasion, but the summer-long festivities have been overshadowed by the president’s embarrassment before and after the celebrations even began.