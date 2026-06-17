‘Look!’: Trump Unable to Stay Upright During Shocking G7 Appearance — But it’s What He Does to Foreign Leader Within Arm’s Reach Has Critics Zooming In

Critics of Donald Trump believe almost none of what the White House shares, and that includes the president’s repeated excellent health reports.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief appears fit enough to board Air Force One for international flights, but his age and rumored diminishing health are non-factors.

In fact, it is becoming increasingly impossible for detractors to ignore that Trump’s advanced state is dictating every aspect of his being, from speech to alertness and movement.

Trump tried to brag about his ‘perfect health’ then dropped a bombshell about his frequent physicals. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Leaving the confines of the White House’s staged press opportunities means that his team loses control of their “healthy president” narrative.

His appearance at the 2026 G7 Summit certainly delivered a viral moment on the world stage.

The reality TV star-turned-politician was preparing to take his place in the center of other dignitaries when he narrowly avoided taking a stumble.

Trump grabs Indian Prime Minister Modi's wrist for support as he steps up a small stair during the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/J2S4F91BoM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

Trump only had to navigate one small step; it proved to be a big enough obstacle for him to exercise an abundance of caution, leaving his peers on the edge.

Trump’s gaze was locked on his feet as he neared the step. He staved off losing his composure by grabbing onto Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s outstretched arm.

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Once in position, Trump scooted aside, creating a space just big enough for French President Emmanuel Macron to step up beside him. But by then some were already calling him “feeble.”

The seconds-long moment replayed on a loop, giving hecklers ample reason to revisit concerns surrounding the senior citizen’s well-being.

At first, an X user typed, “He has no balance left because he is fat and old with bad health.”

The president received another clean bill of health — and a singular recommendation he shave off a few pounds — in May.

His permanently bruised hands, inability to walk a straight line, and struggle to remain awake were not addressed as concerns in physician Capt. Sean Barbabella’s report.

A second person’s reaction dredged up a vicious recollection.

They remarked, “Modi should have pulled his hand away at the last second like when Trump missed that trash truck door handle.”

In 2024, Trump grabbed the air multiple times, causing his legs to stagger, and his body to lean towards a garbage truck door headfirst.

He managed to open it and hoist himself into the passenger seat in the nick of time.

Trump takes questions from reporters from a garbage truck



“250 million people are not garbage,” he said, hopping into the passenger side pic.twitter.com/1oxKBBQf7d — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) October 30, 2024

On IG Threads, the reactions to Trump’s one-step nightmare were as brutal as his attacks on political enemies.

“Look how everyone is looking at him with pity? Barely contained laughter? Idk but it’s not giving strong leader.”

Followed by, “He is the size of a house. That’s a lot of weight he’s gotta haul up that step!”

The international blunder worsened when people noticed he was willing to let Brigette Macron tumble. She was trying to stand next to her husband when she lost her balance.

Her knee-jerk reaction was to grab Trump’s arm. He patted her hand, never once offering assistance to prevent her from falling. The first lady ultimately moved to the second stair for the photo.

A viewer was convinced, “Trump would have lost balance if he tried to adjust his stance.” Someone else exclaimed, “Macron didn’t move over or step down for his own wife. You people are insufferable!”

The French couple made headlines last year when Brigette was caught striking Macron during a tense moment. Trump later bad-mouthed her by stating she treats her husband poorly.