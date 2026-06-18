‘Left Eye Would Burn This’: JD Vance Makes Surprising Move to Sell New Book — And Then TLC’s Chilli Immediately Got Dragged Into Repeat MAGA Firestorm

TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas unexpectedly stepped back into the spotlight months after a political controversy rattled fans.

Leaked screenshots exposed that Chilli had donated to organizations tied to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

She spent the entire month of March pushing back against critics calling her a MAGA supporter.

JD Vance’s TLC shoutout got lead singer Chilli dragged into another MAGA firestorm that neither was ready for. (Photos by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

She tried to quiet the days of backlash against her and her group’s legacy with a denial video, which some fans rejected.

Ironically, that same month, Vice President JD Vance kicked off his book rollout with a confession that sparked plenty of controversy on its own.

Vance’s revelations about his marriage to his wife, Usha, are part of his latest push to turn his new book into a bestseller.

In the process, the vice president reached back to an iconic pop culture moment that had nothing to do with him.

Vance’s new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” is out now.

One head-scratching move to sell his book got Chilli dragged into yet another MAGA firestorm.

‘Even MAGA People Are Pissed’: TLC’s Chi;li Scrambles to Hide Trump and Obama Controversy Amid Fan Outrage as Backlash Builds That Could Tarnish Her Legacy

‘Oh My God’: JD Vance Snatched Off Stage — But His Story Keeps Changing, and What He Said About His Wife Is Only Adding Fuel to the Fire

In his book, Vance quoted the “TLC hit song ‘No Scrubs'” in the book.

“In the immortal words of TLC,” he wrote, “‘A scrub is a guy’ who talks about what he wants and just sits on his broke a—s.”

The passage was shared on Threads with the caption, “JD Vance actually wrote this in his book, I’m literally dead.”

Chilli’s recent scandal over the MAGA support accusations is still fresh in the minds of some, and that was evident in the fan reactions to Vance’s shoutout.

“Chilli approved this message,” noted one user.

Other users worried less about Chilli’s alleged MAGA ties and more about Vance tarnishing “No Scrubs.”

One demanded, “Do NOT desecrate TLC’s Scrubs!!!”

Some folks even began tagging “No Scrubs” songwriter and Xscape singer Kandi Burruss, who is also known from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

One user replied, “Kandi. TLC. Somebody sue him,” while another user asked, “Does @kandi know about this?”

Another user referenced late TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who infamously set fire to the house of her boyfriend, former NFL star Andre Rison.

“Left Eye would burn his s—t down, too. Wtf, JD. You’ll never be cool. Go away.”

Things took a turn when folks began replying with lyrics from the track, “Welp…he can’t get no love from me….,” joked one.

“A scrub is a guy who can’t get no love, hanging out in the passenger side of his best friend’s ride. Everyone knows that,” noted another.

When Chilli’s political donations first came to light earlier this year, reports showed the singer had given nearly $800 to Trump-supporting super PACs.

She also reportedly donated to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

But what led to her unveiling was a vile insult about Michelle Obama, similar to what UFC fighter Josh Hokit said at Trump’s 250 event.

Chilli responded to critics by claiming. “I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people.”

She confessed it was “a mistake” and that she “did not read the fine print” before supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans.

The “Waterfalls” singer later shared a video, expressing her adoration for Obama.

“Let me say this first,” Chilli said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman. I would never do that.”

TLC member, Chilli, tries explaining her MAGA ties in a new video.



pic.twitter.com/B9Z2Ak1cDz — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) March 29, 2026

She added that she wasn’t computer-savvy and didn’t realize at first that she’d shared the post.

“So I’m looking for this repost button,” she continued. “All of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly, I was scrolling, and my thumb hit the repost button.”

Thomas added that she had “no clue” until she received phone calls about the post, but it did little to appease many fans, and Vance’s book isn’t helping.

The “What About Your Friends” artist has not yet commented on Vance’s TLC shoutout.