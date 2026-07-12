‘Just Pathetic’: JD Vance’s Potty Mouth Steals the Show After He Curses In Front of Kids—Then Tries to Blame His Grandma

Sometimes it only takes one off-the-cuff remark to hijack an entire political speech.

A carefully staged event about government accountability veered into an awkward moment that had nothing to do with policy. By the time the applause faded, social media had already found its favorite soundbite.

JD Vance was supposed to be talking about fraud. Instead, he ended up apologizing for his potty mouth after spotting kids in the audience — then blamed his grandmother for it.

Vance cursing over a Medicaid fraud case, and his apology — blaming his “gun-toting, F-bomb-dropping grandmother” — went over about as well online as his recent book tour gaffes. (Photo: Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

The vice president, who was anointed by Trump as his “fraud czar” in April, was in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 8, standing before a “Protecting Taxpayer Dollars” banner at the Wisconsin National Guard Air Refueling Wing, working the room into a frenzy over Medicaid fraud.

His visit came two weeks after the DOJ’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 455 defendants tied to $6.5 billion in fraud, according to the Irish Star. Vance goes off on a tangent and then says if you commit fraud “you should have you’re a— thrown the hell out of Washington, D.C.,” Vance told the crowd, drawing applause.

Then came the double-take.

“I’m sorry, excuse my language. I know we got a couple of kids in the audience,” he said, before offering up his defense: “My wife, I love her, she gets on me all the time because I was raised by a gun-toting, F-bomb-dropping grandmother.”

His closer? “Old habits die hard, ladies and gentlemen, even as vice president, old habits die hard, but I will try to work on it. I try to work on it.”

X wasn’t buying the Mamaw excuse.

“He’s a grown man with kids. He should be able to handle his mouth in public. Don’t blame it on Grandma or anyone else. Blaming others for your actions is not cute, it’s just pathetic,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Vance wants children to be raised by gun toting F bomb dropping meemaws? I prefer stable parents/guardians, ample food, healthcare and fact based education.”

This isn’t new territory for Vance. On the Katie Miller Podcast, hosted by Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s wife, he contrasted his parenting with that of his “super patient” wife, Usha.

His approach to a public tantrum? Drag the kid to a bathroom and say, “You got to cut the sh-t out,” Meidas News reports.

He’s also told the story of snapping “shut the hell up” at his Pokémon-obsessed son during the call with Trump that, he’s said, made him VP nominee. The grandmother excuse is a rerun of a running bit.

The cursing controversy caps a rough stretch for Vance’s image.

His “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith” book tour has been one unforced error after another. At the Nixon Presidential Library, he credited “the great Christian theologian P. Diddy” with the phrase “More Money, More Problems” — actually coined by The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997, with Diddy only featured on the remix.

Vance has also caught heat for comparing his wife’s importance to a Pakistani general’s, and for a viral, stiff knee-pat moment with Usha on her “Storytime with the Second Lady” series.

Then there’s the fraud framing itself. Vance’s Louis Vuitton bit leaned into “welfare queen” territory — imagery with deep roots in Reagan-era stump speeches from 1976, according to The Atlantic.

Experts have long noted the trope distorted reality: welfare fraud historically made up just a sliver of spending, and most recipients were white families using benefits as a short-term bridge, not a lifestyle. X saw the echo immediately.

“Are we really back to ‘Welfare Queens?'” one person asked. Another clapped back, “You mean like y’all did with SNAP?”

“Rolled eyes so hard i can no longer see,” one stated.

“The projection here is disgusting. Vance and everyone on this administration are corrupt pieces of shit,” one person tweeted. One other joked, “’Gun-toting F-bomb dropping grandmother; was the phrase practiced for hours in his bathroom in front of his comedy coach and he still failed.”

By the time Vance took questions — including comparing a mayor’s election fraud denial to his six-year-old denying he stole cookies — the “gun-toting grandmother” line had won the internet.