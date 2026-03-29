‘Got with a Man and Started Thinking White’: Chilli Caught in the Middle of Trump and Obama Controversy as Her Boyfriend Catches Strays from TLC Fans

TLC fans were left reeling after a new report tied singer Chilli to political controversy, placing her squarely between Trump and Obama drama. The frenzy didn’t stop there —as the backlash came down on her group member, T-Boz, as well.

Critics erupted, dissecting her social media pages and posts while fans debated whether Chilli’s actions were a betrayal or just a misstep—and why her actor boyfriend got caught in the crossfire of chaos he likely never expected.

TLC singer Chili apologizes for sharing ill post about Michelle Obama in a video while addressing her ties to Trump’s 2024 campaign. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Fast Company)

‘I’ve Never Seen Her Like This’: TLC’s T-Boz Says She’s ‘Living Vicariously Through’ Chilli Amid Her New Relationship with Actor Matthew Lawrence

According to federal campaign donation records published by Meidas News, Chilli, born Rozonda Thomas, made several contributions during the 2024 election cycle.

The filings show that nearly $800 went to Trump-related political committees, along with smaller amounts to the National Republican Senatorial Committee ($63) and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ($7), bringing the total to just under $900.

Chilli from TLC donated to President Donald Trump but I haven't seen any backlash from her the way y'all did for other celebrities. I wonder why?? pic.twitter.com/mGHnawi962 — Uh oh, uh oh (@breezybar023) March 29, 2026

Weeks before the donation controversy exploded, Eurweb reported the singer allegedly reposted a long-debunked conspiracy about former first lady Michelle Obama. The March 12th post remained on her page for over 24 hours before it was taken down,

Though Chilli never addressed it then. But she has now taken to social media on March 28 to respond to the blowback with a pair of posts disavowing any MAGA affiliation or disrespect of Barack Obama’s wife.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans,” Chili’s written post on Instagram read in part.

GSN-Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, one-third of the group TLC, is at the center of an online firestorm. Reports indicate the singer reposted content on her Instagram story promoting the long-standing and thoroughly debunked conspiracy that former First Lady Michelle Obama is a man. pic.twitter.com/nZdtDVJdLe — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) March 15, 2026

The singer’s mea culpa post also included a video in which she said she has “the utmost respect for Michelle Obama and stressed that the repost was a mere accident.

“I see that all of these buttons are very, very close together and clearly I was scrolling and my thumb hit the repost button. Again I had no clue something like this happened until I got all the calls,” she explained.

Chilli later added, “I would never post anything like that. That is not my character. I have supported the Obamas,” before revealing she gave money to both of his presidential campaigns and voted twice for him while supporting Michelle’s exercise initiative for kids.

TLC member, Chilli, tries explaining her MAGA ties in a new video.



pic.twitter.com/B9Z2Ak1cDz — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) March 29, 2026

Her Obama post included a blurred voter registration form and repeated claims that have been dismissed for years. Although she deleted the post, critics had already raised eyebrows about her judgment and awareness long before the political donations came to light.

“Man, going from a strong, feminist icon in the 90’s to a Trump voter in the 2020’s is crazy work. Y’all keep ripping my heart out, every day. We looked up to y’all,” one fan wrote, setting the tone for what followed.

“Not Chilli!!! Chilli is MAGA?!?!?! Oh God!!! Not today Lord!!!!” another person wrote.

The disbelief kept rolling in, “What about what you said about Michelle Obama?”

One person did not hold back, posting, “How very sad. I guess she really wants to be a MAGAT. Turns out, she was the biggest scrub of them all.” Another declared, “Pathetic. I guess there’s only T left in TLC for me. I sure wish Left-Eye was still here.”

Fans who flipped even laid into her relationship with “Boy Meets World” actor Matthew Lawrence. Two people said, “Got with a white man and started thinking white man thoughts,” and “let her white man come to her rescue.”

For Chili’s fans, the frustration only deepened because in 2024, she was knee-deep in another online dustup about complexion and identity.

The Grammy winner corrected her boyfriend and a fan when they described her as “chocolate,” explaining instead that she considers herself “caramel.”

What sounded like a simple clarification quickly became a heated conversation about colorism, with critics accusing her of distancing herself from darker skin tones — noting she welcomed comparison to mixed-race beauty Karrueche Tran but objected to being likened to Jermaine Dupri’s dark-skinned daughter.

The exchange lingered online for weeks and left some supporters already on edge before the news surfaced of the apparent campaign donations.

“TBOZ JUMP OFF THIS SHIP GIRL, F* IT,” one urged her band mate after the revelations about the apparent contributions to conservative political causes.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, who was a cast member on the “Celebrity Apprentice” reality show with Trump in the 2009 season, previously responded to backlash about her proximity to MAGA supporters.

“Some of my friends voted for him — I can’t understand it — but I wonder if they’re happy now,” she said in a 2017 interview with Vice. “Like, are you happy that you did this to us? It also didn’t help because of what my group member [Chilli] said right before me [about “all lives matter”]. I got blamed for that too. Everybody who knows me knows I fight for Black Lives Matter. I always have.”

Last week’s timing could not have been worse.

TLC had just announced a major co-headlining tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue — a nostalgic run celebrating a decade of hits. Instead, the announcement became a flashpoint, with some supporters threatening to sit this one out.

“Oh wow, Chill no! I was just about ready to order tickets for Salt-N-Pepper & TLC show! I can’t support now!” one fan wrote, signaling the kind of reaction artists and promoters pay close attention to.