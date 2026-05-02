‘Oh My God,’: JD Vance Snatched Off Stage — But His Story Keeps Changing, and What He Said About His Wife Is Only Adding Fuel to the Fire

Vice President JD Vance was among the VIPs invited to a high-profile Washington, D.C., event that ended in chaos.

Vance, 41, joined his boss, President Donald Trump, on the dais inside the Washington Hilton hotel for the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Vice President JD Vance is being mocked for his comments about how his wife, Usha Vance, responded to an assassination attempt in Washington, DC. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

What was meant to be a fundraiser highlighted by comedy routines turned into a crime scene.

The night was cut short when a suspected gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly ran through a security checkpoint with the alleged intent of harming the DC insiders seated in the ballroom.

Footage showing Secret Service agents rushing Vance off the stage to take him to a holding area quickly spread across the internet on late on April 25.

Shortly thereafter, Trump and first lady Melania Trump were also removed from the room by their security detail.

Vance made an appearance on “The Will Cain Show” to discuss the fallout from the WHCD incident. The “Hillbilly Elegy” author told the Fox News host that his pregnant spouse, Usha Vance, was more distraught about the apparent assassination attempt than he was, even though she was not present at the dinner.

“Honestly, it was tougher for my wife, who was at home with the kids and started hearing things through text messages and social media, than it was for me,” Vance revealed. “I really didn’t know what was going on.”

He also recalled, “There’s a lot of commotion. You kind of hear some loud noises. I had no idea what it was. And before I had an idea of what was going on, I started seeing people sort of duck under their tables.”

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance rushed out of WHCD by Secret Service after a gunman attempted to storm inside and opened fire. pic.twitter.com/G1kkndkxhe — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2026

Mayhem ensued as the other WHCD attendees were ordered to take cover. One member of the Secret Service was reportedly shot outside the ballroom and was taken to the hospital. The unnamed agent was said to be recovering.

After initially indicating that he was not as worried as the mother of his three children about the shooting, JD dropped the veil of being completely unaffected when further sharing his thoughts at the time.

“The first thing that happened that actually freaked me out a little bit, Will, was we heard an agent had been shot, and in the fog of war, I thought, ‘Oh, my god, this guy is actually seriously injured or maybe worse,” Vance stated. “We found out later, of course, he was uninjured, not seriously injured.”

Despite the gravity of a gunman trying to kill Trump administration officials, Vance was not offered much compassion from the general public. Some of his supporters expressed their gratitude that no one lost their life, but his detractors did not hold back in blasting the Ohio native and his wife.

“SIR, WE HAVE TO LEAVE”: Vance Recalls WHCA Dinner Shooting Chaos



From confusion to evacuation in seconds.@VP JD Vance says he didn’t know what the loud noises were — until people started diving under tables and agents moved in.



Moments later, he was rushed out. pic.twitter.com/cagXiMSavn — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) April 29, 2026

“She should be used to it. Where his boss goes, so does violence,” an unsympathetic person wrote in the comment section of a People article about Usha, 40, fearing for her husband in the wake of Trump, 79, facing his third assassination attempt in two years.

A second commenter made a comparison to the countless school shootings in America by expressing, “Now you have a small taste of what school children experience in your gun-loving country.”

Someone then replied, “Unfortunately, there are those who just will never get it. They are just too self-absorbed,” while another reply read, “For some odd reason, [Secret Service] pulled Vance to safety before our president.”

Trump being dragged off the stage, falling in the process, created a dramatic visual that fueled unproven conspiracy theories that the violent episode at the WHCD was a scripted false flag operation.

Trump and White House officials were all smiles and appeared in good spirits at the press conference following the WHCD incident pic.twitter.com/qRXyjQoZWb — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 26, 2026

That unsubstantiated narrative has remained a talking point online in the days since Trump and Vance were hastily taken to safety from a supposed active shooter, particularly because the president, the vice president, the first lady, and members of the Cabinet appeared smiling in a post-shooting press conference immediately following the traumatic ordeal.

For instance, one People reader suggested Vance was in on the alleged plot, writing, “Would have helped had he at least let her in on the whole plan! They were all jovial and [laughing] for people who feared for their lives.”

“It’s odd how these armed, regular people without military training are able to keep getting by presidential security,” another person mentioned, referring to the fact that two other would-be assassins tried to kill Trump in 2024 when the MAGA leader was still a Republican presidential candidate.

Vice President JD Vance departs Budapest aboard Air Force Two with Second Lady Usha Vance following his Hungary visit, where he also addressed key foreign policy issues tied to Iran. pic.twitter.com/GfbLAfV410 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) April 9, 2026

As far as the veep’s remarks about Usha in his Fox News interview, those quotes will likely fuel another widespread rumor that has become a dark cloud over the couple’s marriage. Both former Yale Law School students tied the knot in 2014, but even after 12 years, their union cannot escape constant scrutiny.

Observers are constantly examining the Vances’ public statements, personal interactions, and body language for clues that they are no longer living in marital bliss. Last month, Vance was slammed for essentially ignoring the mother-to-be when boarding Air Force Two in Budapest, a move the former U.S. senator’s critics viewed as a sign of his actual feelings for Usha.

JD was filmed dashing up the plane’s steps, leaving his expectant partner behind, as the pair were set to depart Hungary on April 8. He eventually waited for Usha at the top of the airstairs, but the image of him seemingly forgetting his wife encouraged more gossip about the state of their relationship.