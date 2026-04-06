‘Even MAGA People Are Pissed’: TLC’s Chilli Scrambles to Hide Trump and Obama Controversy Amid Fan Outrage as Backlash Builds That Could Tarnish Her Legacy

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas has survived just about every plot twist the music industry could throw her way, but this season of her life feels different.

A firestorm erupted after it was revealed that the “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” singer shared a controversial post about former first lady Michelle Obama and made donations tied to Donald Trump’s campaign.

And now the TLC fan base feels betrayed, asking loudly, “What about your friends?” as Chilli seems to align with a political segment that is contrary to all of the things they thought her brand represented. Some considered that her thoughts may be reflective or stem from her one-year relationship with an actor from “Boy Meets World,” Mathew Lawrence.

TLC’s Chilli is feeling the strain as backlash over her alleged MAGA ties begins to rattle fans and cast a shadow over her legacy and upcoming tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

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The backlash and fallout have left Chilli shaken and visibly struggling to steady the narrative in a separate video on Instagram. She claimed she accidentally shared the repost about Obama and admitted she only donated to causes dear to her heart, such as human trafficking and veterans.

“She’s taking this all very seriously, and this shouldn’t supersede a legacy that includes the empowerment of black women,” an alleged source close to the singer explained to Page Six, emphasizing that those around her believe the reaction has spiraled beyond what she intended.

Another alleged insider added, “She really isn’t MAGA. She voted for President Obama twice. There’s no MAGA community around her.”

The comments meant to reassure fans instead fueled more scrutiny. According to details outlined in the report, Chilli insisted the contributions were accidental and that she misunderstood where the funds were going, explaining, “I didn’t read the fine print.”

As the pressure mounted, critics, who began digging through her social media history and documenting years of political engagement that painted a more complicated picture, noticed a flurry of quiet changes online.

Meidas Touch News reported last week that some conservative posts Chilli once liked, between the years of 2022 and 2026, have been fully scrubbed and unliked, and accounts she once followed were unfollowed. Even the references to her political donations appeared to vanish and reappear on her Wikipedia page as public editors debated what should remain visible.

The digital cleanup only fueled speculation that Chilli was trying to distance herself from the controversy rather than confront it head-on. The situation grew even more tangled when comments from her longtime group mate, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, resurfaced.

Years earlier, T-Boz acknowledged the political divide and admitted that some of her friends supported Trump, even while expressing confusion about their choices. In another interview, she bluntly stated that her band mate Chilli had voted for him, a remark that immediately went viral when unearthed.

Meanwhile, the timing could not have been more delicate for TLC. The group had just announced a major tour alongside Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, a nostalgic celebration meant to bring generations of fans together. Instead, conversations about ticket sales began to dominate the chatter, with industry insiders whispering that controversy could overshadow the music.

Page Six readers have chimed in, with one saying, “The timing couldn’t be worse. Look at what’s going on in the world — even MAGA people are pissed off at MAGA.”

Another said, “And Chili is not worth our money. She needs us more than we need her!”

One more gave a solution to her concert worries, mocking her by saying, “This matter is easily resolvable: MAGA should buy tickets for her show.”

Another said, “I used to love TLC too bad she’s a fake weak low IQ person.”

Still, someone else warned, “If she is concerned about her legacy, perhaps she should consider getting a moral compass,” while a final commenter offered a broader lesson: “What have we learned? Keep your politics to yourself.”

For Chilli, the noise has become impossible to ignore. What began as a “political misunderstanding” has evolved into a test of trust between an artist and the audience that carried her career for decades. The backlash may eventually fade, but for now, the toll is visible — and the pressure to protect her legacy feels stronger than ever.

The 5-foot-1 chart-topper has seemed to always be resilient when it came to her career; she pushed through money troubles in the early years of TLC, endured the tragic loss of a band mate Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, navigated two very public breakups with Dallas Austin and Usher Raymond, and even faced the emotional shock of meeting her biological father for the first time in front of a national television audience.