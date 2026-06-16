‘You Ain’t Fooling Nobody’: Jamie Foxx Shuts Down His Comments After His Michelle Obama Post Explodes in His Face

Jamie Foxx is at the center of the fallout from Donald Trump‘s obscene UFC fight at the White House last weekend.

At the president’s 80th birthday on June 14, fighter Josh Hokit took the opportunity to make a problematic on-camera comment about Michelle Obama.

The moment went viral and quickly divided viewers. Some condemned Hokit and rallied behind Obama, while others sided with her.

But somehow, Foxx became the next target.

Jamie Foxx turns off his Instagram comments after defending Michelle Obama over UFC attack. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Amend; michelleobama/Instagram)

During an interview after his fight, Hokit looked into the camera and, for no reason, said, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?’’

Backlash quickly followed after the moment went viral, and celebrities left and right defended the former first lady.

Comedian D.L. Hughley was among the first to share a portrait of Obama on Instagram with the caption, “NO CAPTION NEEDED…”

Foxx shared two photographs of the former first lady with the caption, “Beautiful and accomplished…”

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However, things took a turn for the worse, and Foxx has now turned off the comments on his post.

Internet trolls have turned their attention to the “Ray” star and his pregnant girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp. The couple went public after Foxx’s medical scare.

Critics used the controversy to resurrect years of criticism about his dating choices, accusing the actor of repeatedly overlooking Black women in favor of white partners.

One fan wondered, “Why did Jamie Foxx post pics of Michelle Obama on IG then turn the comments off ??”

The trolling in the “In Living Color” alum’s comment section was likely the culprit as fans went after the soon-to-be mother.

Other users remarked on the MAGA set’s racist views, claiming, “They are so threatened by her intelligence and confidence and grace.”

Another user brought up Melania’s questionable reputation, which some say ties to how she met Trump.

“Why is there no defense for Melania? She has done nothing wrong but she gets blasted by the left all the time. GFY,” wondered one person.

Another user noted Foxx’s penchant for non-melanated ladies, whom he joked he would stop dating in his 2024 comedy special, “What had Happened Was…”

Two critics wrote, “You ain’t fooling anybody” and “He doesn’t date or procreate with black women. That’s just guilt.”

However, he was already dating Huckstepp when he made his omission.

Coming to his defense, one person noted, “One thing about Jamie Foxx and Black Women: He might not f—k em, but he’s gonna always defend em.”

Jamie Foxx and his man of a wife, of course he's defending Big Mike. Jamie Foxx also worships Baphomet, his wife is a man. pic.twitter.com/QiuILesxpB — Marlon (@ItsDigi_NFT) June 15, 2026

Several celebrities also defended Obama against the fighter’s remarks, including former WWE wrestler Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard

Bullard met the author of “Becoming” through his philanthropic work, and he wasted no time slamming Trump for allowing the incident to happen.

“No matter How long it’s been since @michelleobama and @barackobama left the White House it’s clear as day that they did enough while in office to keep their names relevant for those that have the behavior pattern of a 4/5 year child,” he wrote.

The “Kings of Court” star added that the post wasn’t political but about being a “decent human being,” as he complimented Obama’s grace and class.

“I can’t pin this type of behavior on one person,” Bullard added. “But what I can pin this type of behavior on is an entitled & privileged mindset that some people can say and do whatever they want to certain people and not have consequences because in America, they never have consequences.”

In a hilarious move, he ended his post using Trump’s signature social media sign-off in capital letters.

“Club Shay Shay” host Shannon Sharpe also weighed in on the matter and claimed that tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams were treated the same way Michelle Obama is by right-wingers.

“They said the same thing about Venus and Serena,” said Sharpe. “Every time

a Black woman becomes something, some people from that side tried to take a shot.”

On June 15, Charlamagne Tha God also went off during an episode of “The Breakfast Club” and noted that insecure white men like Hokit are terrified of accomplished Black folk like the Obamas.

He also said the Obamas haven’t been in the White House since 2016, but the MAGA set is still triggered.

“All you do when you bring the Obamas up is remind people of what is currently missing from the White House,” he said. “Oh, see, the Obamas set a standard for decency and class and poise and intelligence in the White House. That no longer exists now.”

“Now that bar is in hell,” he added. “Okay, Satan and his demons use that bar to limbo. They got that bar down there, and they cha-cha sliding to it. You hear me? How low can they go? Can they go down low all the way to the floor? How low can they go? Can they bring it to the top.”

Musician Sheryl Crow also spoke out and noted that staying quiet meant turning a blind eye while adding that the attack on Obama was “vile and racist.”