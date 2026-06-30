‘Creepy’: Usha Vance Refuses to Stay Quiet After Her Cheap Pregnancy Outfit on Live TV Is Picked Apart—Then JD Vance’s Response Sparks Fresh Outrage

Vice President JD Vance has an idea that could disrupt government spending and dethrone the most fashionable woman in Washington, D.C.

The Donald Trump administration seemingly has a bottomless budget to fund the president’s vast list of projects and the Iran war.

Melania Trump, though rarely seen, is a big spender like her husband. Her wardrobe comprises expensive labels and ensembles fit for Vogue features.

Vice President JD Vance tried to make his wife Usha Vance sound relatable, but all he did was make the humiliation worse for her. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

To some, first lady has been considered the best-dressed woman in the capital.

But she could soon lose her spot to Vance’s wife, second lady Usha Vance.

‘She Can’t Hide Her Shame’: Usha Vance’s Comeback to a Reporter’s Question Starts to Unravel as One Awkward Admission Puts Her Marriage to JD Vance on the Spot

‘OMG’: JD Vance Lovingly Pushed Usha Into the Spotlight — She Lets It Slip Her Whole Family Is Suffering Ugly Treatment Because of Trump

The VP recently joined his wife for a Father’s Day taping of her “Storytime with the Second Lady” YouTube series.

Melania summer outfit inspo 🌸🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/gvP34S935R — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) June 25, 2026

At first, critics mocked the couple’s odd chemistry, but their focus soon shifted to Usha’s outfit.

She wore a coral dress with capped sleeves that fell below the knee. It’s worth noting that the former lawyer is pregnant with her and Usha’s fourth child, due in July.

Usha’s style landed her in The New York Times article “The Politics and Power of the Pregnancy Image” alongside Katie Miller and Karoline Leavitt, both of whom welcomed babies this spring.

The initial wave of reactions ranged from “Eat them up Usha!” to “They hate that you’re a normal, relatable person.”

One comment read, “Second Lady Usha Vance wearing a $9 Old Navy maternity dress is exactly why I love her. So humble and such a class act!”

Along with, “It ain’t the dress! People are talking about the creepy husband and his uber creepy knee pat!” referring to Vance’s slapping his wife’s knee.

People are talking about the weird interaction between J.D Vance & his wife Usha on her Special Father’s Day show where she invited him to read a book,but when she introduced him he said “of course”good to see you” & patted her knee twice seeming formal,platonic & distant. ???? pic.twitter.com/UgoHqqa6IJ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 24, 2026

Usha made a bold move by weighing in on the discussion about her dress.

She tweeted, “Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good story with your kids on Storytime with the Second Lady.”

She followed up with a screenshot of her purchase, revealing the dress was discounted to $12.49, and then a $3.74 promo further dropped the price to $8.75.

The frugal fashionista scored high praise when JD chimed in with, “She bought a $50 dress for $8.75. America: meet your next director of the federal budget!”

His attempted joke backfired, instead making Usha seem less relatable.

One response read, “The rest of us have been doing this since Trump started trade wars and made everything unaffordable. Where’s our promotion?”

A second person asked, “You’re joking, right?” “Looks like a woman without taste. That dress is objectively worth $8. Its tacky,” a third onlooker snapped.

Earlier in the month, JD used his wife as punchline while joking that two “very important” people in his life were Indian and Pakistani. The latter was a reference to Pakastani Armed Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

JD was snarled at for being out of touch, too. A critic ranted, “Buying clothes on sale, at outlets, or during clearance is a normal part of life for hardworking middle-class American families. There’s nothing extraordinary about that.”

She bought a $50 dress for $8.75. America: meet your next director of the federal budget! https://t.co/j3upM1r3yF — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 25, 2026

Adding, “What is unusual here is the Vice President of the most powerful country in the world- whose team is already under scrutiny over potential financial ties to Qatar- suddenly choosing to spotlight something like this.”

While one last person implied that the Old Navy debacle was a dog whistle, directing Trump supporters where to invest. They wrote, “No but they’re buying Old Navy stock about now.”

Trump has been accused of manipulating the stock market throughout his second term, with speculation intensifying amid the U.S.-Iran war.