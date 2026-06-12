‘Weird’: JD Vance Drops Bombshell About Having a Fourth Child — But Somehow Charlie Kirk Ending Up in the Middle Has the Internet Scratching Its Head

Vice President JD Vance‘s relationship with President Donald Trump has evolved from being one of his vocal critics to becoming his biggest defender.

Vance went from “I never liked him” to defending the erratic behavior during Trump’s second wayward presidency.

Some say Vance has changed his tune and shown he’s willing to do anything for Trump’s loyalty — that includes blaming others for his responsibilities.

VP JD Vance made a bold confession about his family with his wife, Usha Vance, that has people on the internet scratching their heads. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski-Pool/Getty Images)

But one recent admission about his family life with his wife, Usha Vance, that has folks really surprised.

VP’s upcoming book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” is due out June 16. It features a shocking admission about what indirectly influenced the couple’s decision to expand their family.

The couple, who share three children — Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4 — are expecting their fourth child.

Vance traced his deeply personal decision back to the events that followed Charlie Kirk’s death.

‘Disgraceful’: JD Vance Exploited a Grieving Family’s Tragedy — and Exposed Himself as a Bigot

‘OMG’: JD Vance Lovingly Pushed Usha Into the Spotlight — She Lets It Slip Her Whole Family Is Suffering Ugly Treatment Because of Trump

The Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot while speaking at Utah State University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

In the months that followed, Vance joined widow Erika Kirk at several TPUSA events as she continued to promote the organization.

According to Vance, Erika told him she regretted having only two children with Charlie. Her comments allegedly convinced him and Usha to expand their family.

“I don’t know why God does things like this,” excerpts from the book show he wrote. “But I am grateful to him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives, another beautiful soul to wonder at and fall in love with, God’s beautiful creation.”

The former senator said he had begged Usha for years to have more children, but she always refused.

“And for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight,” he stated.

“But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.”

Several folks suspected the timing of baby No. 4 was for political reasons.

With Vance widely seen as a possible 2028 presidential candidate, many are now questioning if his intentions are pure.

“Nope. JD is all about optics,” one X user wrote. “Baby #4 is timed to produce adorable campaign pics. The older kids are getting too fidgety and they have weird names. Baby Vance will be their secret weapon to win over undecided MAGA grannies.”

Another user replied, “Hogwash!!! This is a ridiculous reason to have another child!!!”

Still, many couldn’t fathom how Vance tied Kirk’s passing to his choice to have more children.

“JD Vance is weird,” echoed another. “No rational person would have had a fourth child because of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

Skeptics wondered if he was telling the truth or if he crafted his own story.

“He made this up just like his hillbilly book,” said one person, referring to his last memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.”

At least one user noted the rumors about Vance and Erika Kirk.

The two had an awkward embrace at an event for Turning Point USA at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Oct. 29.

Kirk sported skin-tight leather pants as she embraced Vance on stage and ran her fingers through the back of his hair, and the rumor mill quickly speculated about the two having an affair.

“Was JD trying with his wife or with Erika?”

Vance announced that Usha was expecting the couple’s fourth child back in January.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a

boy,” he wrote. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to

welcoming him in late July.”

Usha added, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!”

Vance may be the president’s No. 2 now, but while Trump was running for president back in 2016, Vance compared him to Hitler on Facebook.

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a—hole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” he wrote.

These days, Vance will even defend Trump’s racist remarks and egregious immigration policies.