‘OMG, It Is!’: Trump’s Press Conference Goes Sideways After Eagle-Eyed Viewers Zoom In on What Appears to Be Someone Crawling Out from Under His Desk

The week just started, and Donald Trump already had his fair share of wins and losses at the highest court.

So much so that he’s probably dizzy.

In one case, he lost badly. The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal on the E. Jean Carroll case. That left a $5 million judgment standing against him. He was livid and called foul on social media.

Trump insists he didn’t fall during the chaotic evacuation after assassination attempt, but many viewers say the footage tells a different story.(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

But then, the court gave a decision that flipped his mood entirely. In Trump v. Slaughter, justices ruled 6-3 in his favor. The decision dramatically expanded presidential firing power over federal agencies.

In true Trump fashion, he celebrated hard. Not only did he post on Truth Social, but he also held a victory lap press conference in the Oval Office.

While he was ready to gloat to the world about the win, the internet found something else to talk about.

Screenshots from the presser started making rounds online. Social media users zoomed in on something behind his desk. A framed photo sat on the credenza. It appeared to recreate JFK Jr.’s iconic 1963 moment. That’s the famous shot of him peeking from under the Resolute Desk. In this new version, someone else peeks out from that same kneehole under the desk.

Threads users lost it immediately.

“So when the orange clown sh—bag was speaking today I noticed a picture behind him. I tried to take a clearer picture of it but this is the best I got. Is that showing a picture of Vance on his knees coming out from under the presidents desk? Smiling,” one user posted.

Someone replied fast, “OMG absolutely it is.”

Others weren’t convinced it was Vance at all: “I’d assume that it is Don Jr. yucking it up and trying to replicate the image of John Kennedy Jr. climbing out from under the desk when his father was president.”

Another user got heated defending that theory, “You’re a dumb—s It’s Jr recreating the photo that JFK and JFK Jr did.”

A third name entered the debate.

“I see people saying it’s Don Jr but I’m pretty sure it’s Barron,” one person offered. Someone else was just shocked, snapping, “WTF is happening in that pic I wonder LMAO.”

None of the guesses was correct. The child is his grandson Theo. Ivanka is his mother, and the snap was taken in May 2025.

Vance being the butt of the joke isn’t new. It’s basically a pattern now.

Recently, his wife, Usha, wore a coral maternity dress. It cost $8.75 after discounts, and the internet noticed. The New York Times even featured her in a pregnancy fashion piece. Usha clapped back herself on social media first.

Then JD tried to join in to try to defend her.

He posted, “She bought a $50 dress for $8.75. America: meet your next director of the federal budget!” The joke flopped instantly. Critics said it made his pregnant wife look like a punchline. The vice president is no comic.

Then came the real disaster. Promoting his memoir at the Nixon Library, Vance got philosophical about wealth. He credited the wisdom to “the great Christian theologian P. Diddy, who, as we found out over the last couple of years, is very much not a Christian or a theologian.”

The crowd laughed nervously. Online, nobody was laughing.

Turns out he botched the whole reference anyway. That famous line “mo’ money, mo’ problems” Vance introduced his quip with belongs to Notorious B.I.G., not Diddy. Diddy just appeared on the remix.

This isn’t Vance’s first cringe moment either. He once compared his wife’s importance to a foreign general’s. Another time, he told supporters not to apologize for “being white.” His entire book tour has been called political theater in prayer clothes.

Meanwhile, a bigger question keeps circling Washington. Who actually inherits Trump’s political throne next?

A new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan digs into this exact drama. Titled “Regime Change,” it claims Trump treats succession like entertainment. He reportedly makes aides choose between Vance and Marco Rubio directly.

During one Oval Office meeting, Hakeem Jeffries noticed “Trump 2028” hats displayed. He asked how Vance felt about seeing those. Trump brushed it off casually. “Ah, he’s fine. He doesn’t care,” he said. “We’re giving him a little more training.” Vance offered nothing but “No comment.”

With everyone online always finding a way to mock him, is he someone the GOP will feel confident stepping into Trump’s size 12 Florsheims?

The book’s weirdest anecdote involves gold decorations, strangely enough. Someone asked what happens when a new president redecorates. Trump reportedly shrugged and said, “Cubans love gold.” Many took that as a direct nod toward Rubio’s heritage.

Trump clearly enjoys keeping everyone guessing right now.

Maybe that’s the reason people are tossing the vice president out as if he were a kid who is playing under his political daddy’s desk. Whether he’s on his knees or not, the jokes on Vance are far from over.