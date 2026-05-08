‘What’s In Those Emails?’: Angelina Jolie’s Courtroom Victory Over Brad Pitt Has Fans Convinced She’s Playing a Much Bigger Game Behind the Scenes

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of the 2005 film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and a scandal ensued as one actor was married at the time.

Pitt was married to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, whom he divorced and went on to have several children with Jolie.

An eight-year divorce process followed, and the drama has been ongoing as the two duke it out in court.

Angelina Jolie wins big in court battle against Brad Pitt. (Photos: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The 62-year-old “F1” star and 50-year-old Jolie have been arguing over the winery they bought together, Château Miraval, in Correns, France.

Pitt claims she sold her half of the winery to a shady Russian businessman for $67 million. However, Jolie retorts that she didn’t need his permission to sell.

Now, a judge has handed Jolie a victory in the case on May 5. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Pitt cannot force his ex-wife to share private emails regarding her sale of the winery.

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An L.A. judge sided with Jolie and ruled that messages are protected, despite Pitts’ claim that the emails hold evidence proving his case.

His motion was “denied without prejudice,” which means the “Fight Club” actor can argue the claim again later.

Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, told Page Six that the win was a big “victory” for the “Salt” star.

“This is an important victory for Ms. Jolie,” he said. “The decision shows that Mr. Pitt was completely out of bounds when he sought access to obviously privileged documents.”

Later, Pitt reportedly accused Jolie of withholding documents, but her lawyer claims the father of six originally demanded 126 privileged documents as “part of Mr. Pitt’s pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina, including control over her communications with her own attorneys.”

Everything you need to know about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's $60 million Chateau Miraval https://t.co/x6uawce9C7 pic.twitter.com/hQvectK3HT — People (@people) September 21, 2016

Reactions on social media were mixed as one fan wondered what secret information the emails may contain. Skeptics wonder if Jolie’s playing a much bigger game behind the scenes to get the winery all for herself.

“Wonder what’s in those emails that she’s sooooo desperate to protect? She’s evil,” one fan. Another user joked, “If only y’all had minded your business at work, you wouldn’t have had to worry about all this drama.”

One X user noted the length of the former couple’s ongoing drama. “Omg has this not gone on ten years? Be cheaper to have settled years ago rather than further enrich the lawyers. Of course they won’t tell them that and benefit dragging it out…”

Another joked, “At this rate, the winery is going to age faster than the case.”

Brad Pitt cannot force Angelina Jolie to provide private email correspondence concerning the sale of her interest in the French vineyardhttps://t.co/WZwmHFw5FE#angelinajolie pic.twitter.com/MlZqlGLi4L — Angelina Jolie Fan (@brangelinablog) May 6, 2026

Pitt claims Jolie sold her half of the winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, owner of Stoli Group, Stolichnaya vodka’s parent company.

The ex-couple’s trial is set for early 2027, and Jolie wants it moved to November. However, Pitt said he was only willing to put it off for a few months.

Pitt and Jolie have six children — Maddox, 24, 22-year-old Pax, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. But some of the children have been estranged from their dad.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie in August 2024 upon turning 18. Others, including Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne, have also notably dropped the “Pitt” surname in professional or public settings.