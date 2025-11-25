‘Like Brad, Billy Bob Got Kicked to the Curb’: Billy Bob Thornton Says Angelina Jolie Marriage was Great While It Lasted, but Fans Don’t Remember It That Way

The three-year marriage between Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie and veteran actor Billy Bob Thornton remains one of Hollywood’s most off-the-rails love stories — it became the blueprint for chaotic celebrity romance, filled with unhinged moments that still make Hollywood wonder what exactly was in the water back then.

The former couple’s 20-year age gap raised eyebrows on its own, but the tiny lockets filled with a drop of each other’s blood cemented them as one of Tinseltown’s most infamous couples.

Now, decades later, Thornton is offering a grounded explanation for why his marriage to “Mr. Jolie” ended peacefully compared to her brutal divorce from Brad Pitt.

Billy Bob Thornton is finally setting the record straight on his whirlwind marriage to Angelina Jolie, revealing their split was peaceful. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Thorton, 70, who has been married six times, recently reflected on that whirlwind era with Jolie during a conversation with Rolling Stone.

Instead of revisiting the tabloid chaos, he focused on the lessons gained from his past relationships and how those missteps eventually led him to stability with his current wife, Connie Angland. But when the conversation turned to Jolie, he became thoughtful, almost nostalgic.

“And of course, Angelina and I had a great time together. That was one of the greatest times of my life,” he said, making it clear that whatever the world assumed, the relationship was meaningful. Thornton explained that they ultimately “split up because our lifestyles were so different,” adding that the breakup was “really civilized.”

Their relationship didn’t explode; it simply shifted.

Thornton, who was initially the bigger star when they met filming “Pushing Tin” in 1999, said the media frenzy that followed them became overwhelming.

Thornton also revisited one of the most infamous symbols of their romance: the blood lockets. He said the gesture was never the dark ritual the public imagined.

Instead, it was simply a sentimental symbol between two people who cared deeply for each other.

“A romantic little idea,” he explained. But once the tabloids got hold of it, the story mutated into something outrageous.

“By the time it’s over, we’re vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other’s blood, and this kind of stuff,” he joked, still amused by how far the narrative spun.

The pair eloped in Las Vegas in 2000, and by 2003, they finalized their separation.

In later years, Thornton opened up about his insecurities during the marriage, telling GQ in 2016 that he “never felt good enough for” Jolie and that he “blew it.” He said the high-profile lifestyle of being a movie star didn’t suit him — the wealth, the constant attention, the never-ending events. He preferred staying home.

After separating from Thornton, Jolie entered her most scrutinized relationship yet: her union with Brad Pitt.

The two became a couple in 2005, married in 2014, and split in 2016. Their divorce, one of the longest-running in Hollywood, was finally settled in December 2024. The conflict continues, with Pitt suing Jolie for $35 million over the sale of her share of their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Jolie accused Pitt of being controlling and abusive; Pitt denied all claims, accusing her of intentionally damaging his reputation.

Today, both actors are focused on their families. Thornton shares daughter Bella with Angland and has three other children. Jolie is mother to six: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Jolie adopted Maddox in 2002 while married to Thornton, and even years later, she had warm words for their time together. In 2008, she said, “I still love him dearly and think the world of him. And I’m proud to have been his wife for a time.”

Thornton’s recent reflections reset the narrative around a relationship once treated like a tabloid spectacle. Instead of drama and bitterness, he offered kindness and respect. And in Hollywood, where breakups are often messy, that may be the most unexpected twist of all.