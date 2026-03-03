‘Suspicious’: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Sends Shockwaves Through the Family Legacy with One Explosive Move That Signals a Break No One Can Ignore

Out with the old. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have clearly drawn a line in the sand with a hasty decision that may cause further turmoil for the family

The stars of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith share six children who have largely matured away from the spotlight that once followed them everywhere. Now, adults or nearly there, some are making personal decisions that feel symbolic. The latest move involves their eldest son, Maddox, and it has reignited conversations about a family dynamic that has been whispered about for years.

Angelina Jolie is accused of turning her kids against their adopted dad, Brad Pitt, as four of their six kids has made a name change. (Photos by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images)by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

According to People, Maddox, 24, pulled an explosive and unexpected move, choosing to use a different name while working as an assistant director on “Couture,” the new drama starring his mother.

When the film debuted in French theaters, his name appeared in the end credits as “Maddox Jolie.” It was a noticeable change from 2024’s “Maria,” where he was credited as “Maddox Jolie-Pitt.”

The update did not go unnoticed by Page Six readers.

One wrote, “This is not a shocker. This is her thinking she is winning.”

A second commenter referenced past allegations, writing, “He’s the son Pitt allegedly did something to on the private plane leading to AJ filing for divorce.”

Another added, “I don’t believe Brad did anything so bad to cause all his children to drop his name. I think they have been coached by Angelina in some way. I hate to say that because I liked both Brad and Angelina. But for all of them to cut ties with him, that’s a little suspicious. You drop my name, I cut you out of my life permanently.”

Online reaction quickly spiraled beyond the film credits. On Newsbreak, some readers also joined the discourse.

One person said, “I feel bad for Brad. she is turning all of his children against him! she’s EVIL! never liked the blood vial wearing weirdo.”

Another speculated, “If Brad died the kids would all come around to claim to be a heir. Just saying.” One concluded, “This only proves that Angelina is encouraging the kids to not have a relationship with their dad,” before adding, “She can influence those kids to have a relationship with Brad or not. She will live to regret what she’s doing when the kids get older and see that their dad isn’t as bad as she is leading them all to believe. Boy, he messed up by leaving Jennifer A.!”

Maddox is not alone in distancing himself from the Pitt surname. Zahara, now 21, publicly introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. induction ceremony at Spelman College in 2023.

In a video circulating online, she proudly stated, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.” The omission spoke volumes without explanation.

Shiloh followed with a legal step.

Born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, she filed to drop “Pitt” shortly after turning 18 in 2024.

The former couple’s now 20-year-old daugher has legally changed her name and her siblings, in addtion to Zahara, and Vivienne, have all have stopped using Pitt last name as well. As required under California law, her name change petition was published in the Los Angeles Times before a judge signed off.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, has asked to drop Pitt from her name on the playbill of Broadway musical she’s working on, ET reports.



This comes after their other daughter Shiloh filed to legally drop Pitt on her 18th birthday. pic.twitter.com/IZjNCe22AA — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2024

According to the New York Post at the time, an alleged source said Brad was “aware and upset,” adding, “He’s aware that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Vivienne also appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in a 2024 Playbill for “The Outsiders,” the Broadway production she helped her mother produce.

That leaves Pax and Knox as the only siblings still publicly using “Jolie-Pitt.”

The changes come years after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 following an alleged incident on a private jet. An FBI spokeswoman later stated that after reviewing the circumstances, the agency would not pursue further investigation, and no charges were filed.

Still, names carry weight, reflect lineage, loyalty, and sometimes distance. For a family once defined by a hyphen that blended two megastars into one headline, the gradual trimming of that connection has become harder to ignore.

Yet beyond comment sections and film credits, the story unfolding appears less about spectacle and more about choice — young adults deciding what they want to carry forward.