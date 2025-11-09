‘He Looks Different’: Brad Pitt’s New Look Has Fans Saying He Overdid the ‘Fillers’ While Trying to Keep Up with His 32-Year-Old Girlfriend

Brad Pitt is sporting a new look that has fans saying that the 61-year-old looks dramatically different from how he did just a few months ago at the “F1 premiere.”

The action star seems to have refreshed his look, and fans can’t help but wonder if it’s his way of keeping up with his 32-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt’s new look has everyone doing a double take. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for J/P HRO Gala)

‘Looks Like He Gained Some Weight’: Brad Pitt Brings Back Signature ’90s Look Months After Finalizing Divorce from Angelina Jolie

Pitt sported a buzzcut and a double-breasted dark green suit and brown aviator shades to the “F1 premiere” in June.

However, when images of him at Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles on October 28 began circulating online, fans were stunned by his younger look.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the #F1TheMovie NYC premiere. pic.twitter.com/OdFrIDbG2f — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2025

According to images posted by Daily Mail, he looked red-faced with rosy cheeks and a bushy mustache while seated next to rock musician Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“Why he look red asf lol?” wrote one observer. Another joked, “Brad looks like he ate some red hot [pepper emoji].”

After viewing more footage from the game, some joked that Pitt “looks like a hillbilly from southwest Missouri,” while others admitted they didn’t even recognize him at first since all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who were also in attendance.

Brad Pitt, Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea and Megan Markle and Harry at The Dodgers vs. Blue Jays game pic.twitter.com/YLuhd0VOb9 — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) October 29, 2025

“No one paid attention to Brad,” a source told the outlet. “I think people did not recognize him at all because he did not look like Brad Pitt the movie star. He looked like a regular dude, and besides, everyone was checking out Harry and Megs, it was all everyone was talking about.”

Other fans of the movie star said Pitt didn’t look as dapper as they were used to seeing him, and they did not mince words.

“Too many fillers,” added another. “Brad Pitt might want to consider sunscreen.”

One reader joked, “What’s happening??!! He looks different from a photo taken in 1988!”

In contrast, another said, “He looks good, skin’s fine.. just tanned – doesn’t suit a mustache though. What I’m wondering is, why he & his girlfriend wear pants with the crotch halfway down to their knees? What’s that about?”

Pitt and Ramon have been dating since 2022, according to People, and the actor reportedly loves having his young girlfriend “by his side” while on his press tour over last summer.

“They are happier than ever. She’s no drama, very supportive, and they’re doing really well,” said a Daily Mail source while adding that Ramon was supporting Pitt following the death of his 84-year-old mother, Jane Pitt. Mrs. Pitt died in last August.

“She wants to be there for him,” they added. “And Brad is very much letting her be that person.”

Ramon moved in with Pitt last year, and they made their debut on the red carpet at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Last December, Pitt finalized his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie after battling in court for eight years. The two raised six kids together despite being declared single since November 2019.

