‘Let This Man Move On’: Brad Pitt Points the Finger at Angelina Jolie in Bitter Divorce Saga as One Lingering Fight Keeps Him Stuck

Movie stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still in the middle of a dispute one year after finalizing their divorce.

Pitt was married to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston at the time he began dating Jolie while filming the 2005 hit film, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The media feasted on the affair for years, including when he left Aniston and divorced her for Jolie.

The couple eventually got married, but Jolie is the one who pulled the trigger on their divorce in 2016. The actor’s breakup and eight-year divorce saga received even more attention than their affair, and now Pitt is accusing his ex-wife of ruining his time as an unmarried man.

Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie is holding up their trial date over a French winery dispute. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage; Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images)

‘Suspicious’: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Sends Shockwaves Through the Family Legacy with One Explosive Move That Signals a Break No One Can Ignore

The “Fight Club” actor, 61, and Jolie, 50 are feuding over the former couple’s one-time winery, Château Miraval, in Correns, France.

Pitt is suing the mother of six of his children, claiming that she sold her half of the property without his permission for $67 million — but Jolie says she didn’t need his permission.

The trial over the dispute is currently set for early 2027, but the actress is trying to get it scheduled for the end of the same year. Pitt agreed to put it off for a couple of months, but not until November, which is Jolie’s request.

Now TMZ and other outlets are reporting that court documents that Pitt accused Jolie of blocking his “quiet enjoyment of his home in France” by selling half the winery to a Russian businessman who is attempting a “hostile takeover” of the former couple’s winery.

Everything you need to know about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's $60 million Chateau Miraval https://t.co/x6uawce9C7 pic.twitter.com/hQvectK3HT — People (@people) September 21, 2016

“The Lost City” star added that he wanted the complaint to be resolved as soon as possible so that they “can move on with their lives.”

Jolie clapped back in the court documents and said: “There is no evidence anywhere that Mr. Pitt’s ability to live in his own home has been impacted by this case one iota.”

Reactions on social media were mixed as sone fan noted Pitt’s infamous private flight from France that led to the couple’s split. The couple has six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The “Girl, Interrupted” star claimed that Pitt attacked her, choked one of their children, and punched another after they attempted to help their mother.

“Brad Pitt strangled a child,” wrote one fan. “She divorced him because he assaulted her and their children and he is dragging this s—t out to punish her for leaving,” which prompted another to reply, “Umm she wants to delay it, not him.”

Another chimed in, “Why won’t this lady let this man move on with his life?”

“Brad Pitt is mentally, emotionally terrorizing Angelina Jolie.. he’s a pos. I don’t think Jennifer Aniston realizes how lucky she was in the long run,” noted one.

Another fan remarked on the couple’s eight-year divorce lasting longer than their two-year marriage.

“These two have been broken up longer than most marriages last and still can’t stop going to court together. Their court commitment is actually bigger than their marriage commitment was.”

Pitt is reportedly upset about who Jolie sold the winery to — Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, and the actor wants a judge to force him to appear in court for a deposition remotely. Shefler is also the owner of Stoli Group, the parent company of the popular vodka brand Stolichnaya.

