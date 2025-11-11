‘She Keep Playing with This Man?!’: Angelina and Brad Pitt’s Divorce Takes Explosive Turn One Year After Finalization as Actor Prepares for Bold Move to End It All

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce might be finalized, but something else is still keeping them connected — and it’s not just parenting duties.

The dissolution of their separation has taken a dramatic new turn following reports about Jolie wanting to leave the U.S. once the couple’s youngest children turn 18 in July 2026. Jolie has retreated a bit from Hollywood since finalizing their divorce one year ago, but now Pitt is preparing to make a major move on his own.

Angelina Jolie has finalized her divorce from her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Brad Pitt but their court battle is not completely over yet. (Photos: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images, Jun Sato/WireImage)

According to RadarOnline, the “F1” actor is plotting to branch out and build an office for his production company in London — the same place Jolie plans to relocate to across the Atlantic.

“Now Brad and Angie are on this collision course,” a source told the outlet of Jolie’s plan to reconsider moving. “Because the last thing she probably wants is to run into Brad. There’s still a lot of pain there — she can’t seem to forget what he did or forgive him.”

But there’s a twist: Brad Pitt might be packing up with his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, and fans say his recent glow-up might not be a coincidence. The two began dating in 2022 and have been living together in his mansion since early 2024. But that’s not all he has in store.

The action movie star is suing Jolie for $35 million in damages over the 2021 sale of their co-owned French winery, Château Miraval.

According to legal documents obtained by People, Pitt filed a lawsuit in 2022, alleging that Jolie sold her stake in the winery they both owned without his consent, thereby breaching their prior mutual agreement. Within the new complaint, Pitt claimed that Jolie’s sale was intended to undercut his substantial investment and efforts in building the vineyard’s luxury brand.

The outlet reported that Pitt’s legal team submitted the claim on Oct. 29, accompanied by evidence of ongoing communication regarding the 2021 sale.

Documentation included an October 2023 email from Jolie’s legal team stating the star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.” Also included was a November 2023 email in which her legal team responded to Pitt’s initial claim.

“The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation — he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” Jolie’s lawyers previously stated in a statement to People. “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”

Jolie’s team claimed Pitt’s lawsuit was another attempt to intimidate her, saying he refused to buy her shares after she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement meant to silence allegations of past behavior — referencing the 2016 flight where Pitt was allegedly physically and verbally abusive toward his family.

“Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” the claim read, adding that the email communications between him and Jolie are vital to the case.

According to Pitt’s legal team, his ex-wife and former co-star also proposed a revised mutual non-disparagement clause in connection with their divorce proceedings following the sale of her shares.

The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actors have been feuding over the winery since 2022, when Pitt filed the initial claim, accusing Jolie of selling her shares despite their alleged agreement that neither would do so without the other’s approval. Jolie denied the existence of such an agreement and filed her own countersuit against his “vindictive” move.

“He better look out for that countersue messing with Angie,” one person warned him on Facebook. Another said, “Or just ask Angelina for that money directly if you’re that desperate hahah.”

Sticking beside Pitt, a third person asked, “Why she keep playing with this man?! She must still be in love with him.”

“This love story never ends. They love hard now their hate is so hard too,” noted a fourth person.

This lawsuit adds to the extensive list of court filings in the couple’s eight-year divorce battle. The end of their tumultuous relationship, once collectively known as “Brangelina,” was officially finalized in December 2024.

Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a press release that the “long ongoing process” had left the star “exhausted.” Recent reports claim even her children had grown concerned after their mom appeared noticeably thinner on recent red carpets, with prominent veins visible on her arms and legs. Those close to the actress believe her past struggles with food and the years-long legal battle with Brad Pitt may have contributed to her current appearance.

Their divorce played out publicly, with Jolie alleging that Pitt was controlling, verbally and physically abusive to her and their children, and failed to pay adequate child support. Pitt denied her claims and stated that his former wife was running a smear campaign against him in an attempt to “manipulate media coverage.”

Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2005. After tying the knot in 2014, the former partners stayed married for a little over two years before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

They went on to raise six children together — including adopted children Zahara, Pax, and their biological kids, Shiloh, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline. Together, they also raised Jolie’s son Maddox, whom she adopted while married to her second husband, “Armageddon” actor Billy Bob Thornton.