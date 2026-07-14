‘His Ex-Wife Messed Up Those Kids’: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Takes Another Bold Step Toward Officially Cutting Ties with Her Dad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, led the pack among her siblings in distancing herself from her father.

Five of her six siblings have demonstrated allegiance to their mother by choosing not to use their father’s last name.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara, takes extra steps to remove her dad’s last name. (Photos by: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Shiloh Jolie, 20, and Maddox Jolie, 24, already filed petitions to legally change their last names.

Then, in 2024, 18-year-old Vivienne had her name listed in the Broadway Playbill for “The Outsiders” as just Vivienne Jolie.

Knox, 18, graduated this year from Fusion Academy; he had only “Knox Jolie” written on the certificate.

21-year-old Zahara was the first to remove her last name in 2023, as revealed during an introduction ceremony into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Zahara Marley Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, just crossed Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College pic.twitter.com/vhJ2RAYzw6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023

After moving forward with a petition that had already been filed, she published an announcement of the written request in the Los Angeles Daily Journal, as required by California Law.

The law requires that the petition be posted in the local newspaper for four weeks straight. Anyone who opposes the name change must submit a written opposition before the final hearing.

If no opponent comes forward, then the petitioner may continue with the alteration. Once a judge approves, Zahara will officially become Zahara Marley Jolie.

Zahara makes up five out of six children who have made this same change.

However, the former couple’s adopted son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, has not followed suit.

Last month, Page Six reported that the 22-year-old still remains close with Pitt’s side of the family, according to an unnamed insider.

In fact, Pax joined the family for his cousin Sydney’s engagement. However, he still doesn’t seem to speak with his father that often.

One fan pointed out that Zahara’s continuing with the process of dropping her dad’s last name was “Not the flex they think it is.”

Someone else who assumes that Jolie influenced her kids to change their names said, “Stop using the kids for your own war & problem with your partner wtf.”

One commenter said, “His ex wife Skeletor really messed those kids up.”

Another person typed, “Brad should say if you remove my name, you lose all rights to my money after he’s gone. He definitely should take matters to remove them from any inheritance.”

A fourth person who agreed wrote, “Remove them from will. Period.”

This comes amid Jolie and Pitt’s ongoing four-year battle over the French winery they bought together, Château Miraval.

In 2022, Jolie sold her $64 million 50 percent stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, the owner of Stoli Group.

Pitt then sued her, claiming she violated their unwritten agreement not to sell either of their stakes without the approval of the other person.

Jolie countersued, claiming Pitt was “waging a vindictive war” against her.

Last month, Pitt scored a victory in the case after a judge ruled that he could compel testimony from the executives in Stoli Group.

Mediation for Jolie and Pitt is set to take place in October. The trial will not take place until 2027.