‘Oh My God’: Brad Pitt Proudly Shows Off His Younger Girlfriend In New Photos, But One Moment Has Fans Zooming In After Angelina Jolie’s Confession

Actor Brad Pitt and his much younger girlfriend are no longer keeping things quite so private.

The Oscar-winning actor and longtime partner, Ines de Ramon, quietly made their semi-Instagram debut just days after his ex-wife’s admission about her dating life after their divorce.

Angelina Jolie’s admission seemed random at first, but a new photo of Brad Pitt with his girlfriend has fans wondering if there was more to it.

Actor Brad Pitt made his relationship Instagram official, just as Angelina Jolie revealed she hasn’t dated since their divorce. (Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Pitt and Ramon attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Images were posted days later by the couple’s hairstylist, Laurie Zanoletti, who gave fans a rare look at the pair dressed up for the star-studded event.

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The “F1” actor wore a black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt underneath a bow tie, sleek sunglasses, and noticeable reflective cufflinks.

Roman wore a tight-fitting, off-the-shoulder black gown with semi-sheer draping at the top and bottom.

The two appeared to be posing before heading into the high-profile wedding that brought out all the A-listers.

“My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc,” Zanoletti wrote in the post’s caption.

One photo showed the “F1” actor and his boo standing side by side in coordinated black looks. Another gave fans a closer glimpse of their body language.

De Ramon appeared to lean slightly away from Pitt while still standing close to him. One observer noticed, “They always look like they’re repulsed by each other, interesting.”

📸| Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon stun for Taylor Swift’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/uT586P04og — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 7, 2026

According to E! News, De Ramon later reposted the photos to her own Instagram Story. The move made the moment feel even more official. She set one of her images with Pitt to Swift’s song “Lover” and added a red heart emoji.

In another post, she shared a second photo with Swift’s “Delicate” playing over it. For a couple that has avoided oversharing, the posts were a noticeable shift.

Pitt does not have a public Instagram account. De Ramon has mostly kept their romance away from constant social media attention. That may be why fans treated the photos like a major unveiling.

“What a beautiful couple,” one person wrote under the post. Others were more focused on Pitt’s appearance than his new romance.

“Brad is Benjamin Button,” one person wrote. “Oh my god Brad. He’s so beautiful like all the time,” another added.

However, one individual claimed, “Doesn’t look like Brad! He won’t marry her so I hope she socks some money away.”

The chatter also spilled over to X, where some users were shocked by the pairing.

“Paul Wesley’s ex is dating Brad Pitt?!?” one person tweeted, referring to “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley. He and De Ramon were married in 2019 and separated in 2022.

Getting back to the couple in love, one person noticed, “To me, they both look like they’ve had work done.. face-lifts. Typical.”

Many claimed that De Roman looked “like Angelina Jolie” in the photos, while others were still drawn to Pitt.

Not everyone was impressed. One critic said, “So Brad Pitt actually attended the wedding? Cringe! So I’m assuming no Mr & Mrs Smith 2? Glad his face injections worked, he is looking fresh again!”

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022 after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, according to Elle.

At the time, the sighting sparked curiosity because Pitt had been largely guarded about his dating life following his split from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and De Roman’s relationship has grown more public over time, though they have mostly avoided splashy displays. In 2024, they were seen together at the British Grand Prix in England, where they walked hand-in-hand.

They later made headlines with more public appearances connected to Pitt’s film projects, including “Wolfs” and “F1.”

In June, they were also spotted showing PDA at the French Open. However, De Ramon’s divorce from Wesley was not finalized until mid-2024.

Pitt, meanwhile, has had two very public marriages. He wed Jennifer Aniston in 2000 before their split in 2005. He later married Angelina Jolie in 2014 after years together, but Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The former couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The new photos come shortly after Jolie spoke about her life after divorce, saying romance has not been her focus.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie said. She added that when she is focused on “my children, my family,” that part of herself “is not centered” in her life. Jolie also said she feels she has to “live again” and “be free again.”

As for Pitt, he has denied that his romance with de Ramon is calculated for publicity. Speaking to GQ, he pushed back on the idea that their public outings are carefully staged.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he said, adding, “Life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

Whether calculated or not, the Instagram debut has given fans plenty to discuss. Between the wedding glam, the Swift song choices, the age gap and de Ramon’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it body language, Pitt and his girlfriend managed to become one of the weekend’s biggest side stories without saying a word.