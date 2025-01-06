‘Aniston Was The Only Winner in This Scenario’: Jennifer Aniston’s Last Words to Angelina Jolie Resurface Amid Brad Pitt Divorce Settlement

Critics believe that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have endured a proper serving of “strife and misery” now that their drawn-out divorce has been finalized.

The famous exes reportedly reached agreeable terms on Dec. 30 following eight years of a legal stalemate. Their marriage lasted two years, though they were together for a total of 12 years.

Jolie, 49, filed for separation in 2016 after a tumultuous blowout with her leading man unfolded in front of their six children during a private flight. The actress alleged that Pitt, 61, had been verbally and physically abusive to her and the kids.

Fans discover Jennifer Aniston’s final message to Angelina Jolie after marrying her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. (Photos by @jenniferaniston/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Jim Spellman/WireImage

The co-parents’ offspring includes Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, and Pax, 21, who are all adopted, and then their biological children Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who are now 16.

The “Fight Club” star purportedly has been estranged from his children amidst the fallout from his and Jolie’s split.

Despite reaching an agreement as 2024 came to a close, the pair have been considered legally single since a judge’s ruling in 2019. The former Hollywood heartthrob has been dating Los Angeles jeweler Ines de Ramon since 2022. His ex has not had a publicly confirmed romance.

The renewed attention of the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” stars’ foiled happily ever after has reignited online discourse, slamming them both for the scandalous origins of their love story. More specifically, an interview Jennifer Aniston did for Vanity Fair in 2005 has been of keen interest. The “Friends” actress was married to Pitt when he and Jolie were cast as husband and wife in the aforementioned film.

$400 million, Six children, and one love triangle that started it all. Here's the Brangelina split, by the numbers. pic.twitter.com/sfyBgJZgnf — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2016

Speaking with Vanity Fair, she recalled a brief exchange she had with his co-star before they began filming.

While on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in 2004, Aniston said she pulled over to tell Jolie, “‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time!’” That was their last encounter before rumors that art was imitating life began to circulate.

By January 7, 2005, Aniston and her husband of five years announced their separation. Photographers confirmed “Brangelina” in Us Weekly, an exclusive that Jolie purportedly set up.

“Mr. & Mr. Smith” was released that June, and the co-leads became the industry’s hottest and most inseparable duo. “The world was shocked, and I was shocked,” said Aniston of the relationship’s rollout. The divorce was finalized in October 2005.

The resurfaced excerpt was reshared by the Daily Mail, where one person commented, “It may not have felt like it at the time, but Aniston was the only winner in this scenario. She may have lost Brad to another woman but they’ve both proved themselves to be self obsessed narcissists.”

i feel like hating on jennifer aniston today… it should be studied how she is always at the scene of a crime when there is a female hate campaign: liking hate posts of amber heard, following angelina jolie/meghan markle hate accounts pic.twitter.com/LcNN0GkhPY — a. (@jcnlindley) November 11, 2024

A second person suggested they “Never saw Brad smile with Angelina the way he did with Jen. He still doesn’t look happy with Ines who just seems like a hungry place holder in his life.” And a third person typed, “Methinks that Mr. Pitt regularly regrets his life decisions.”

Further into the banter, one person referring to Aniston wrote, “She did the same with Justin. He had been in a long-term relationship. She doesn’t need to play innocent.”

“The Morning Show” star and her “Wanderlust” co-star Justin Theroux reconnected in 2011— they previously hit it off briefly in 2007 — while he was dating on-and-off girlfriend Heidi Bivens. His lover was said to have been blindsided by the relationship. Aniston and Theroux married in 2015 but were divorced by 2018.