‘This Is Wrong’: Outrage Erupts Over Ruling in T-Hood Case Naming Kirk and Rasheeda’s Son as Shooter, Triggering Claims His Parents Intervened

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” are still facing scrutiny over their son’s and daughter’s alleged involvement in the slaying of Tevin Hood, better known as Atlanta rapper T-Hood, on Aug. 8, 2025.

Last year, suburban Atlanta police officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a Gwinnett County residence located on the 3900 block of Lee Road in unincorporated Snellville at approximately 7 p.m. T-Hood had been shot several times and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

(L to R) Rasheeda and Kirk Frost's son, Ky Frost, is off the hook after the DA refuses to file charges in the shooting death of rapper T-Hood

Kelsie and T-hood had been dating and cohabitating for months when their relationship hit a rocky phase and serious allegations.

A second wave of allegations followed, claiming that Kelsie’s brother, Ky Frost, the son of Rasheeda and Kirk, was viewed as a potential murder suspect in the shooting, particularly after his abrupt withdrawal from social media. Rumors also swirled that he had vanished after defending his sister, Kelsie Frost, against T-Hood’s alleged abuse.

The office of Gwinnett Judicial Circuit District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson made an announcement last week stating that she would not be filing charges in connection with T-Hood’s death.

“The District Attorney’s Office has met personally with the family of Tevin Hood, and we offer our condolences again for their loss,” said Austin-Gatson. “Upon our review of the police investigation and the decision of Gwinnett County P.D. not to bring charges in finding it a case of self-defense, and after our own independent review of the facts and of the law, we find no cause to prosecute the shooting death.”

“The facts of the case and the law align with the police determination that the shooting death was self-defense,” the statement continued. “We specifically investigated whether there was a ride-share driver present who witnessed the shooting, and there was no witness there. Rather, there were neighbors who showed up after hearing gunfire. But they did not witness the shooting.”

The statement argued there was “not sufficient evidence” to bring charges for the shooting.

Video footage from a previous evening captured T-Hood leaping on Kelsie as she lay on the bed before choking her. The rapper’s autopsy revealed that he’d been shot in the abdomen, back, backside, and both legs.

The police said that T-Hood was the primary aggressor, and he’d begun a fight with Ky Frost before he pulled a gun on him. Ky also had a gun, and he shot the “Perculator” rapper before Hood could shoot him.

T-Hood’s family initially claimed on social media that Keslie set up the recording artist to be shot by her brother after an alleged domestic incident. Kelsie denied the accusations, pointing to how devastated she was by her boyfriend’s passing.

“For one, I’m the only girl, and I know we would be right back together that same night,” she said. “I don’t involve my folks in our business. I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but HIS mother.”

The police cleared Ky, citing self-defense after the shooting, but the DA could have still decided to press charges. However, their investigation led the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to the same conclusion.

The court’s rulling sparked outrage online, with people saying Ky should be penalized and others who believe his parents paid to keep him out of jail.

“Never heard of somebody getting shot multiple times in the back and the other person didn’t get charged,” said one person. Another who agreed noted, “Money makes the world go round wow.”

A more sympathetic person said, “This is wrong still because if y’all say he was leaving and you shot him, you deserve some time. He only got away with it because his daddy n rasheeda. A fourth added, “We knew this! Rasheeda paid them off”

But the impact of this tragic matter has left a stain on the Frost family, who will address the shooting on an upcoming episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” this season.

“Things got to such a bad place that this is the ending scenario that we have,” Rasheeda told Kirk in an early teaser. In another scene, she got emotional while telling Jamaican singer, Spice, “When you’re going through some s–t and people constantly kick you when you’re down and just keep kicking you and keep kicking you.”

Rasheeda has had their share of scrutiny on and off the show due to her husband’s past infidelity.

From the viral hot tub scene while she was pregnant with their youngest son, Karter, 10, to Kirk welcoming a now-eight-year-old son, Kannon, with a local dancer behind Rasheeda’s back. It hasn’t always been easy, but the Frost family manages to find the love and silver lining as best they can amid all the drama.

Kirk and Rasheeda have been married for over 25 years. Kelsie and Kirk Frost Jr. are kids from Kirk’s previous relationships before marriage.