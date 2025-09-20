‘Faster on the Draw’: Police Say Kirk and Rasheeda’s Son Ky Frost Acted in Self-Defense in Rapper T-Hood’s Shooting, But DA Could Change Everything

Son of “Love & Hip Hop” stars Kirk Frost, 55, and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 49, could still face possible jail time after Gwinnett County police listed Ky Frost, 24, as a primary person of interest in the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Tevin “T-Hood” Hood.

Hood, the boyfriend of Ky’s sister Kelsie Frost, was shot on Aug. 8. Video footage and reports allege that the couple’s 30-year-old daughter had been physically abused by T-Hood, giving authorities a different perspective on the events leading up to the shooting.

Kirk Frost, Rasheeda and their son Ky Frost, and Kirk’s daughter, Kelsie. (Photos: @rasheeda/Instagram; @lovehiphop/Instagram)

According to the L.A. Times, Ky was detained and interviewed at the scene after officers responded to a domestic dispute complaint involving Hood on the night of the shooting, which could have been the catalyst for the violent encounter with Ky.

Hood, 33, was found at a home in the Atlanta suburb of Snellville with six gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, backside, and legs, and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

‘I Am Not Ok’: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Accused in Rapper T-Hood’s Death After Heated Dispute

Police alleged that Hood was responsible for starting a fight with Ky and pulled out a firearm during the dispute. Ky apparently responded by firing his own gun first, causing the “War Ready” performer to lose his life.

A spokesperson for the department told TMZ, the Gwinnett County police’s investigation concluded that Ky acted in self-defense, as some speculated. Investigators believe Hood was the primary aggressor in the situation, which led to a physical altercation.

Following the department’s probe into the tragedy, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office could still pursue charges. Prosecutors will ultimately decide whether the case is considered closed, though no charges have been filed to date.

Ky has been lying low after going ghost on social media and deleting all of his Instagram posts until he recently broke his silence earlier this month by sharing a mirror selfie photo to his Instagram Story. The caption over the Sept. 15 picture read, “I been thru so much s–t. I needa back rub.”

Ky Frost has posted on social media for the first time since reportedly being named as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper T-Hood. (✍🏾: #TSRStaffLG) pic.twitter.com/xFPJnx9EM1 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 16, 2025

Social media users have weighed in on the latest development in the story of Ky’s newsworthy run-in with the law. One person on Instagram wrote, “I understand why he did it, but the details does not seem like self defense.” Someone else replied, “The police who gathered actual evidence said otherwise.”

A few other social media users predicted that the state would still pick up the case and charge him.

“Oh nah, he needs to be in jail. Let a jury decide if he’s innocent or not. 5 times in back ain’t self defense to me,” said one person.

Another poster warned, “Gwinnett County don’t play so it maybe accurate that they found his shooting just but the State of Georgia don’t play and that’s where Ky will have trouble/”

Ky got some support on Facebook when a commenter posted, “By the way that man threw his sister around the room.” Another said, “That boy was protecting his sister.’

Hinting at his parent paying for a top dollar lawyer, one Facebook user joked, “That Kirk and Rasheeda money hit different in the A.”

Kelsie has addressed T-Hood’s passing just days after news of the shooting became public. She shared a lengthy statement on Instagram responding to critics slamming her for the unfortunate outcome that left her boyfriend deceased.

“First off, I’ve been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties. I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here,” Kelsie expressed in August.

Damn. So, allegedly, Rasheeda’s daughter was dating T-Hood. They got into a dispute and she called her brothers. Ky shot T-Hood multiple times. But Rasheeda’s daughter claims she only called T-Hood’s mom and kept their disputes private???



Wild situation. https://t.co/CQvzL5mOcY pic.twitter.com/14ta02shB9 — zavanté.⋆⭒˚.⋆ (@zavanchy) August 12, 2025

She also stated, “So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s–t in any way, shape, form, or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

Attorney Michael S. Wilensky began representing Hood’s surviving family members following the shooting. Attorney Wilensky released a statement about the case in August.

“We recognize that the criminal investigation is ongoing, and we will allow the Gwinnett County Police Department to continue doing their job,” Wilensky posted on Instagram.

He resumed, “The family is truly grateful for the effort and commitment law enforcement has shown and will continue to show throughout this process.”

Wilensky also called Hood the “very best dad” as he intends to expose “more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin’s daughter—whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both.”