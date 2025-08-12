‘I Am Not Ok’: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Accused in Rapper T-Hood’s Death After Heated Dispute Over Their Daughter

Police have identified Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s oldest son, Ky Lasheed Frost, as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Tevin “T-Hood” Hood, who was dating the reality TV couple’s daughter Kelsie. The tragic incident has thrust the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” family into a nightmare scenario that has torn apart two families and left a community mourning the loss of a promising young artist.

The shooting occurred Friday evening at T-Hood’s home in unincorporated Snellville, Georgia, when Gwinnett County Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute that escalated into gunfire around 7 p.m.

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s mom caught in another controversial moment as fans beg Rasheeda to see the light (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

According to local station Fox 5, officers arrived at the residence on Lee Road to find the 33-year-old rapper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being rushed to a local hospital, T-Hood succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a devastated family and a budding music career cut tragically short.

Now, an incident report obtained by TMZ is shedding light on the case. Investigators have classified the case as a homicide stemming from what they describe as a “domestic dispute.”

‘Rasheeda Not Leaving Kirk’: Rasheeda’s Husband Kirk Frost Hits Back at Critics Who Slam His Wife for Taking Him Back After ‘Love Child’ Cheating Scandal

T-Hood’s mother, Yulanda Bandy, confirmed her son’s death but firmly denied initial reports suggesting a party was taking place at the time of the shooting. The rapper, known for hits like “Perculator,” “Big Booty,” and “Ready 2 Go,” had been in a relationship with Kelsie Frost, creating complex family dynamics within the extended Frost household.

In the aftermath of T-Hood’s death, his family members have made serious accusations against the Frost family, Hollywood Unlocked reported.

T-Hood’s mother and sisters, Maysia Bandy and Jayda Bandy, along with his daughter’s mother Ebony Jai, have alleged that Kelsie set up the fatal encounter by calling her brothers following an alleged domestic violence inicident. The family specifically accuses the 24-year-old Ky of being the shooter, with multiple family members sharing footage from the scene and writing posts accusing the Frost family of foul play.

The accusations have created a stark contrast between the siblings’ responses to the crisis. While Ky remains the focus of the police investigation, the 30-year-old Kelsie has emerged as a grief-stricken girlfriend fighting to clear her name amid online conspiracy theories and death threats.

In one of her videos, T-Hood is seen rapping from a hospital room as she and other friends are surrounding him and supporting him while he is convalescing after what presumably was an earlier health issue.

Her Instagram stories, posted later, show the bereaved in defense mode.

Kelsie’s emotional posts, captured by The Shade Room, reveal someone caught between devastating loss and defending herself against accusations.

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night is no longer here,” she wrote. “I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors.”

She vehemently denied the family’s allegations, stating, “I didn’t call for anyone to come help me! I didn’t ask for this. I would NEVER! My baby was still HEALING from being shot 3x! We handled our business in private. I am livid also. I didn’t call my family for help!” Kelsie emphasized her position as the only girl in her family, explaining that she knew any dispute would be resolved privately between the couple.

“For one, I’m the only girl, and I know we would be right back together that same night. I don’t involve my folks in our business. I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but HIS mother. THATS MY BABY!” she wrote, expressing her devastation at being accused of orchestrating harm against someone she loved deeply.

Kelsie’s posts further paint a picture of a woman tormented by loss and false accusations.

“I don’t care who’s involved I DON’T CONDONE THIS! I am not okay!” she declared. “I’d never want him hurt or call anyone to get him hurt no matter what. We always got through anything together, and now I am alone in this.” Her messages revealed the depth of their relationship and her complete rejection of the narrative being constructed around her involvement.

Despite allegedly being advised not to speak during the ongoing investigation, Kelsie felt compelled to defend herself and T-Hood’s memory.

“Stop playing on my name, real ones know he wouldn’t approve!” she wrote, suggesting her late boyfriend would not like any attacks against her.

The Atlanta hip-hop community mourns T-Hood’s loss while two families struggle with accusations, grief, and the search for justice in a case that has exposed the dangerous intersection of domestic disputes and family loyalty.