‘Both Women Played Themselves’: Yandy Smith and Rasheeda Frost Nearly Fight Over Whose Infidelity-Filled Marriage Deserves More Respect

The intense feud between “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Yandy Smith and Rasheeda Frost finally came to a boiling point during a tense face-off on the most recent episode of the reality show.

The Sept 9 episode saw the two women finally sit down to discuss what has been brewing between them on and off screen all season and barely stayed in their seats.

Yandy Smith and Rasheeda Frost have a sit down after months of hearsay about their marriages and husbands. (Photos: @loveandhiphop/Instagram)

The tumultuous state of their friendship has included endless sparring matches about infidelity in their marriages, fake mutual friends, personal defamation, and escalating threats both on and off camera. The tension began months earlier, culminating in a heated on-air clash that left fans and cast mates stunned after seeing the scene posted on “Love & Hip Hop”s Instagram page.

One fan pointed out how Smith handled the situation better than her counterpart. “I’m Team Yandy bc when Rasheeda was going through her stuff, Yandy wasn’t doing interviews. She shut Jasmine down. Rasheeda laughing and gossiping like she Wendy Williams.”

This fan didn’t understand the hate for Rasheeda: “Wtf yall mad at Rasheeda nem for, they didn’t start this foolishness. This all started bcuz Jasmine and her friends wanted to expose Mendeecees for cheating. That didn’t have nothing to do with Rasheeda and Kirk. And if Yandy nem not really married, then I see why Mendeecees is out in them streets. Oh well, sad situation. Our race needs to do better, this sad.”

And this fan laid out the reason behind the beef: “What’s crazy is, they fell out because Rasheeda lied and Erica Banks told on her and then she just randomly started being mean lmaoooooooo.”

Roll the tapes back 🎥 Erica Banks is questioning Rasheeda's loyalty to Yandy! 🤥 #LHHATL



Should these girls stop playing with the Boss Chick? Does Rasheeda owe Yandy some type of loyalty? Let's talk 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/vD1U0mMKpf — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2025

The sit-down escalated at one point when the “Marry Me” singer brought up rumors of Yandy having an affair with another man despite being married. The paid also mentioned Rasheeda’s comments about the Harris family when asked during a live interview.

“I DON’T WANT THE PIECE OF PAPER YOU GOT,” Yandy said as a rebuttal to the comparison of their marriages.

Fans over at the Shade Rooom were just as split. While many noted that Frost never had “this energy” for the women Kirk cheated with, others saw how both women missed the mark on friendship. “NOTHING accomplished. Both women played themselves,” said one person.

Here is a timeline of the beef between the two long-time reality stars:

The rift stemmed from Smith feeling Frost wasn’t being a true friend after attending Erica Banks’ album release party and allegedly mentioning a fight between Smith and Banks’ friend Jasmine Washington, the mother of Kirk’s love child, Karter.

Washington and Smith had previously gotten into an altercation due to Washington spreading infidelity rumors about Smith’s husband, Mendeecees Harris, in defense of her own friendship with Frost.

In April, Yandy and Rasheeda two attempted to hash it out and dive into the “gray” areas of their relationship. The half-baked reconciliation didn’t end in a warm and fuzzy moment but rather with both women acknowledging they would never be close again.

Accusations and allegations continued throughout the remainder of Season 12 and spilled over into the current season.

The beef reignited following the Aug. 12 episode, where Frost called out her former friend’s husband for allegedly insinuating that he could quickly have intimate relations with her without putting forth much effort.

“Did he say why have the appetizer when he can get the main course?” Rasheeda said.

The Atlanta-born rapper continued, “That’s a joke. Especially ones who are going to get motherf—ing hair replacement. Let’s just keep it all the way 100.”

Her husband, Kirk Frost, echoed her outrage during a confessional. “To think you can sleep with someone’s wife, my wife. Like, are you serious?” he said, later adding, “They (Mendeecees and his wife, Yandy) should really just go back to New York. I just want y’all to leave.”

Frost later called out Smith on social media for failing to address her husband’s behavior, accusing her of enabling disrespect toward other women.

The snowball of mess continued in the following episode where the jabs between the two women became even more personal. Frost continued to express that Smith was defending Mendeecees and minimizing his comments, despite them being disrespectful to her. Smith dismissed Frost’s rants, accusing her of exaggerating the situation to maintain a storyline.

Rasheeda then insinuated that she wouldn’t be afraid to use her influence to have Smith removed from the show if the issues continued.

At that point, the conversation took a sharp turn as both women began bringing up infidelities in each other’s marriages. Rasheeda scrutinized recent headlines surrounding the status and validity of Smith’s marriage. In response, Smith brought up the ongoing accusations of a continuous relationship between Kirk and his former mistress, Jasmine.

That episode marked a turning point, with Frost drawing a line in the sand and officially declaring she was no longer friends with Smith.

The latest blow-up between Smith and Frost was bound to happen, given the bad blood that had been simmering over several seasons. While fans remain split between “Team Yandy” and “Team Rasheeda,” the depth of their shared history and everything they know about each other suggests the feud is far from over.