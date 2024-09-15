‘The Way He Lies and Cheats’: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Exposing the Secret to Their 25-Year Marriage Backfires as Fans Bring Up Kirk’s Past Infidelities

After spending over two decades together, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are the longest married couple on the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” franchise. The two, celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary in a few months, were once even viewed as couple goals.

But the constant drama and infidelities that ensued over the years in their marriage, are what have fans unswayed by their love. Nonetheless — for those that want to hear it — the couple still have some advice to share on how to have longevity in marriage.

In a Saturday, Sept. 14 post where they spoke to The Shade Room at the VMAs, Kirk says “The secret would be you got to understand you’re going to deal with a lot of criticism from people telling you how you should be in a relationship.”

Fans remind Kirk Frost of his infidelity after he and his wife Rasheeda share the secret to their 25-year marriage. (Pictured: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost @rasheeda/Instagram)

Rasheeda, who’s standing next to Kirk, nods in agreement before he continues saying, “I don’t think people understand me and Rasheeda been married 25 years. You know, first of all we’re best friends, we’re friends first and, you know, we can talk about a lot of things, but you got to have a friendship and you got to understand everything ain’t gon’ be perfect.”

The father of seven has often been attacked online as one of the villains of “LHH: ATL” for his past infidelities, similar to the “Creep Squad” for the “LHH: NY” franchise.

“I get beat up a lot, but it is what it is,” Kirk said as his final statement on the matter.

The highlighted storyline between him and his wife has been about Kirk’s many adulterous moments leading up to him having a baby with another woman named Jasmine Bleu. But the “Marry Me” artist has stayed by her man even when it comes with a lot of scrutiny.

Pointing to what keeps their love alive, Rasheeda said, “I hate to even say this because people just talk so much sh-t, but it’s the communication and really like understanding each other. Because over time, just because you’re married to somebody, doesn’t mean you really know them like you should or understand them like you should.”

The “Marry Me” rapper added, “I guess for us because we’ve been together for such a long time, you know you evolve and change in life as you get older. So understanding each other and being open to that. And most of anything,” she reiterates, “really communicating with each other and just being real with each other,” is the key.

In response to the video, fans slammed the couple for their advice. One person wrote the the secret is “Accept their cheating, lies and outside baby” and, “Kirk cheats and Rasheeda forgives.”

“The way he lies & cheats shows how well yall communicate & understand each other,” said a third in response to Rasheeda’s description of their communication style.

A fourth viewer said, “I watched on mute cause I’m not listening to shxt them folks say when it comes to marriage.”

Other people who were accepting of the message said, “What can we say? Rasheeda looks happy. She is a successful business owner and doesn’t seem like a push over. For whatever reason… she and Kirk are good good. I’ve come to the point of acceptance,” and another simply wrote, “it’s not bad advice.”

It’s hard to think back to when Kirk and Rasheeda’s marriage was ever revered, since their problems with infidelity began over a decade ago. One of the earliest and messiest moments on the show for Kirk was in 2013 when he went on a cabin trip with co-star Benzino after an argument with a then-pregnant Rasheeda. She was pregnant with their second child at the time and Kirk has expressed that he wanted her to get an abortion.

The altercation led Kirk to believe he had a “hall pass” and he got very intimate in the hot tub with one of the random women who was invited.

It was then that Kirk began losing some fans, but the shocking 2016 announcement that he was having a baby with another woman, is what really put the nail in his reputation’s coffin.

Many thought it was the end when Rasheeda dramatically took off her wedding ring on the show. This season, Kirk’s been called out by Jasmine, the mother of his love child who worked as a stripper when they met. He blasted him for being an inactive parent to their 8-year-old son, Kannon. Additionally, in more recent episodes, she’s accused Kirk of still trying to sleep with her.

Yikes! #LHHATL’s #Rasheeda Goes Off On Husband Kirk After Reading Messages Between Him & Jasmine (🎥 MTV) pic.twitter.com/u1R4LSSp2t — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) September 11, 2024

New episodes of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” air every Tuesday on MTV at 8 p.m.