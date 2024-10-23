‘Kirk Is Neither Barack nor Jay’: Rasheeda Gets Dragged After She Compares Herself to Michelle Obama and Beyoncé Amid Kirk Frost Divorce Rumors After Years of Infidelity

It’s either delusion or denial “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” fans are saying after Rasheeda Frost attempted to explain why she’s forgiven her husband, Kirk Frost, after multiple acts of infidelity during their marriage.

The couple have been married for 25 years and, during that time, they have built their blended family with their two sons together and Kirk’s four children from previous relationships. But things have taken a turn after one of Kirk’s cheating incidences led to him having a child with another woman in 2018.

Rasheeda’s marriage advice backfires as fans bring up Kirk’s multiple infidelities. (Photo: @rasheeda/Instagram.)

The Frosts’ mess has been playing out on the VH1 series with Kirk, including Rasheeda taking off her ring when she found out about his love child. Now he’s being accused by the mother of his youngest child of not only being an absent parent, but also of him trying to still sleep with her recently.

With all of the drama going on and rumors of divorce started by fans, viewers seemingly can’t wrap their minds around why Rasheeda continues to stay married to him.

In the Oct. 21 season finale episode of “LHH: ATL,” Rasheeda talks about the difficulty of leaving her marriage, leaving fans befuddled over her cringy comment.

In the clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, Rasheeda says, “[When you are in a] relationship with somebody who you’ve lived your life with, you’ve got things to think about before you throw everything away. You can ask any woman. From Keisha them to Michelle Obama them. … Ask Beyoncé.”

However, fans were not here for the comparison of two of some of the most admired Black women in the world. One person said, “Rasheeda …..I’m gonna hold your hand while I say this ……Kirk is neither Barack nor Jay.”

A second person wrote, “Kirk ain’t no billionaire nor has he been the president so where she goin with this??!?” A third frustrated fan individual said, “Girl just say, ‘I ain’t leaving my n-gga’ & move on! We cant be more madder than you.”

By the looks of her expressions in the episode, Rasheeda thought she ate with that response, but fans don’t seem to be buying it.

Perhaps she believed that Beyoncé’s once-troubled marriage with Jay-Z was comparable to hers due to unconfirmed acts of infidelity.

While there aren’t too many specific details on what happened, the “Sorry” singer infamously sings about being cheated on by “Becky with the good hair” but also seems to find forgiveness for her partner’s transgressions towards the end of her 2016 “Lemonade” album.

But the difference is that, while there may be rumors, the Carters have never confirmed any infidelity in their 16-year marriage. By contrast, viewers have watched Kirk cheat on Rasheeda on national television in a hot tub with multiple women and others who knew he was married at the time.

Oh Kirk! 🤦🏽‍♀️ We'll NEVER EVER forget the infamous #LHHATL hot tub fiasco! Did he cross the line? pic.twitter.com/7AIAj5HAhp — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 4, 2020

As far as former first lady Michelle Obama, there has not been any confirmed reports around former President Barack Obama cheating on her. There have only been rumors, dating back to 2017 after a book titled, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” detailing Obama’s life mentioned an alleged affair.

In the New York Times Best Seller, author David Garrow wrote that Barack was still seeing his ex Sheila Miyoshi Jager for a short time even after he began dating Michelle.

He and Sheila dated for three years in the mid-1980s but grew apart by 1987 after she turned down his marriage proposal twice. Sheila’s parents allegedly told her “not yet” due to believing their daughter, who was 23 at the time, was too young to be married.

By 1989, Barack had met the woman who became his wife and she went from denying his advances to finally giving in and spending nearly every day together after one whimsical date.

Rasheeda could be relating her marriage to theirs to show that it simply isn’t easy to be married. There was an infamous moment in 2022 where Michelle says there was a point in time where she “couldn’t stand” her husband for 10 years of their marriage.

But the major difference here with the Obamas’ marriage and Rasheeda’s is that Barack has not publicly embarrassed and disrespected his spouse multiple times. Therefore this could all be the reason why fans can’t see the correlation.

Either way, based on their lovey-dovey Instagram posts, Rasheeda and Kirk appear to be sticking to their vows of “for better or for worse.”