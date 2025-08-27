‘They’ll Try to Sue Kirk and Rasheeda’: Autopsy in T-Hood Homicide Reveals Alarming New Details, Prompting Family to Hire Attorney

A tragic story connected to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk Frost, 55, and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 49, continues to add more chapters.

The Frosts’ oldest son, 24-year-old Ky Lasheed Frost, has been accused of being involved in the shooting of Atlanta-area recording artist Tevin “T-Hood” Hood, whose family recently obtained a lawyer, demanding justice.

Kirk and Rasheeda’s kids may face legal drama in aftermath Kelsie’s boyfriend rapper T-Hood and involving son, Ky Frost. (Photos: by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; @rasheeda/Instagram; hatershatethood2/Instagram)

On Aug. 8, T-Hood was found shot six times at a home in Snellville, Georgia, according to the Gwinnett County medical examiner.

An autopsy report released on August 21 confirmed the 33-year-old “War Ready” rapper sustained gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen, backside, and both legs.

Authorities discovered T-Hood at the Snellville residence around 7 p.m. before he later died at a local hospital. His passing has now been ruled a homicide.

Graphic Videos Shows T-Hood Savagely Beating ‘RHOA’ Kirk and Rasheeda’s Daughter as Their Son Is Investigated for Killing the Rapper in Self-Defense

On the day of the shooting, police officers responded to a domestic dispute complaint at T-Hood’s home that left a woman injured. T-Hood is also the boyfriend of Kirk and Rasheeda’s daughter, Kelsie Frost.

AT-Hood was accused of physically abusing the “Love & Hip Hop” supporting cast member after images of Kelsie, 30, with a bruised face hit the internet after the case went public.

Alleged footage of T-Hood throwing Kelsie around in a bedroom was leaked online, sparking so-far unproven theories that Ky may have acted in defense of his sister.

T-Hood’s family members have now acquired the legal services of The Law Firm of Michael S. Wilensky in the wake of the national attention on the investigation.

Attorney Wilensky released a video on Instagram where he praised T-Hood as a father, thanked Gwinnett County law enforcement, and suggested the family could take civil action.

“What we do know at this time is that Tevin T-Hood was shot from the back four times. That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones,” Wilensky stated.

He added, “And, we know there was only one person left to tell their side of the story. There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin’s daughter – whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both.”

In posts shared online, T-Hood’s two sisters, Maysia Bandy and Jayda Bandy, accused his girlfriend of setting him up on the night of the fatal shooting. His daughter’s mother, Ebony Jai, apparently co-signed the theory, though Kelsie vehemently pushed back on any speculation.

“First off, I’ve been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties. I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here,” Kelsie wrote on Instagram.

She resumed, “So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s–t in any way shape, form, or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

Kelsie also called out unnamed people for creating “weird and sick rumors.” The now-deleted post included her claiming that she did not “call for anyone to come help” and her personal issues with T-Hood were handled “in private.”

Gwinnett County police are still investigating the case with Ky Frost reportedly being named as the primary suspect. However, investigators could conclude that the deadly incident was an act of self-defense.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost became members of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast in 2012. Throughout the series, both Ky and Kelsie have made appearances on the show but never consistently.

T-Hood’s hip-hop music career featured him dropping tracks such as “Foreva” featuring the late Rich Homie Quan in 2012, “Whats Next” in 2019, and “Load Up” in 2025. He shared his final Instagram post on Aug. 2, six days before he passed away.

The complex situation surrounding T-Hood losing his life has ignited mixed reactions on social media. Some people sympathized with Hood’s loved ones, while others took issue with the allegations of abuse.

“Damn Tevin, such a stand-up guy! I remember our school days, we had hell of fun! Man, I’m sorry to hear about this!!! This is sad!” one T-Hood fan wrote in the comment section of his last Instagram video.

Despite the public denial, Kelsie has continued to be accused of foul play. One person wrote, “I feel like she should have gotten him arrested …. Imagine if everyone got killed for their mistakes, he was still young and had a potential to change.”

However, a Kelsie defender on the app fired back, “If a grown man was beating your daughter would you tell her he has potential to change? Y’all sound slower by the day.”

Another observer suggested, “Basically, they’ll try to sue Kirk and Rasheeda…. who should countersue for him abusing their daughter.”

Ky Frost has yet to release an official statement to the public regarding the matter. However, many are suspicious that he has seemingly deactivated his Instagram presence, removing all his posts on his page and his profile picture. But that hasn’t stopped trolls from leaking into the comments section of old video reels featuring Ky, his parents, and other individuals.