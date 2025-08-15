‘OMG’: Shocking Videos Show T-Hood Repeatedly Beating ‘RHOA’ Kirk and Rasheeda’s Daughter as Son Faces Self-Defense Probe in Rapper’s Death

A devastating family tragedy has shattered the world of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost after the boyfriend of Kirk’s daughter was shot and killed last week.

Local police are investigating the couple’s oldest son, Ky Frost, for allegedly shooting his sister’s boyfriend, Atlanta rapper Tevin “T-Hood” Hood.

The case has taken a shocking turn with the emergence of disturbing video footage that appears to show T-Hood physically abusing Kelsie Frost, providing crucial context to the fatal incident that occurred on Aug. 9 in the Atlanta suburb of Snellville, Georgia.

Kirk Frost, Rasheeda and their son Ky Frost, and Kirk’s daughter, Kelsie. (Photos: @rasheeda/Instagram; @lovehiphop/Instagram)

Gwinnett County Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at T-Hood’s home on Lee Road around 7 p.m. Officers arrived to find the 33-year-old rapper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being rushed to a local hospital, T-Hood succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a devastated family and a budding music career that included hits like “Perculator” and “Ready 2 Go.”

Several online blogs circulated grainy video footage that allegedly shows the rapper entering a room where a woman believed to be Kelsie lies on a bed, before grabbing and pushing her down, covering her with his body, and then violently tossing her to the other side.

The footage appears to show T-Hood striking Kelsie before walking toward the door, removing his jacket, and returning to grab her hair and yank her to the floor.

Within an hour of the Gossip of the City’s video publication, T-Hood’s family members contacted the outlet to defend the deceased rapper.

The outlet posted an update stating, “His family immediately came to my dm’s saying she would hit him too, I told them to send. I will be fair to both sides like I did for his family originally. Until then this is what we have now.”

However, an hour later, the page released additional damaging evidence, including still photographs showing Kelsie with red and purple bruises covering her face, alongside a second, clearer video of mistreatment.

The second video footage shows what appears to be T-Hood leaping on Kelsie violently while she’s on the bed, with the altercation continuing as she falls off before the clip abruptly ends.

These disturbing images painted a harrowing picture that allegedly preceded the fatal shooting, with 24-year-old Ky Lasheed Frost identified as the primary subject and who remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

T-Hood’s family members have made serious accusations against the Frost family, with the rapper’s mother, Yulanda Bandy, and his sisters alleging that Kelsie orchestrated the fatal encounter by calling her brothers following another final alleged domestic incident.

However, Kelsie has vehemently denied these allegations through emotional social media posts, revealing someone caught between devastating loss and defending herself against conspiracy theories and death threats.

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE,” Kelsie wrote in posts captured by The Shade Room after initial reports about T-Hood’s passing.

“I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors,” she added.

Kelsie firmly denied calling for help, stating, “I didn’t call for anyone to come help me! I didn’t ask for this. I would NEVER! My baby was still HEALING from being shot 3x!”

The 30-year-old emphasized her position as the only daughter in her family, explaining that she knew any dispute would be resolved privately between the couple.

“For one, I’m the only girl, and I know we would be right back together that same night. I don’t involve my folks in our business. I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but HIS mother,” she declared.

The new videos and images have sparked intense discourse about the case, with Gossip in the City followers offering their reactions.

“Dang, she should’ve called the police instead of her brothers! SMH,” one commenter wrote, while another declared, “This would be hard for me to watch as a parent.”

Another said, “Omg this something I couldn’t imagine living through this is so hard to watch I can’t imagine what we didn’t see!”

Others watched the footage and identified with Kelsie’s survival tactics, commenting, “Know damn well that full head cover was a victim technique’ pretend to be asleep for pity to get through the night w/out a beating! Free her brother.”

The tragic incident exposes the complex dynamics of domestic matter and family loyalty, leaving two families shattered while investigators work to determine whether Ky Frost’s actions constitute justifiable homicide in defense of his sister.