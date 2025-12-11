‘Where’s Husband?’: Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Mid-Riff During Solo Outing, Leaving Fans Wondering Why Jared Kushner Didn’t Join Her

Ivanka Trump is building memories for a lifetime with her children, but eagle-eyed Instagram followers are zooming in on her husband, Jared Kushner’s absence.

The couple was introduced by a mutual friend in 2007. Sparks flew at what was supposed to be a real estate meeting, launching their romantic and business relationship. They wed in 2009, one year after reconciling following a brief breakup triggered by religious differences that were ultimately resolved. But Kushner’s missing spot from the otherwise heartwarming Trump family moment did not go unnoticed by Ivanka’s followers.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner continue to face divorce rumors weeks after she was spotted without her wedding ring. (Photo: Ivankatrump/Instagram)

‘What is Going on with the Husband?: Ivanka Trump Ditches Wedding Ring to Flaunt Her ‘Beautiful Legs’ in Black Min-Dress Amid Swirling Divorce Rumors

The second-eldest of Donald Trump’s five children posted a compilation of photos on Dec. 9. The first image shows Ivanka in a two-piece black and silver top and matching skirt with he stomach exposed in a restaurant. Her daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore, Art Basel’s “The Library of Us” installation, multiple solo shots of Ivanka, and more were showcased in the carousel of snapshots.

Noticeably missing was Kushner. Whispers alluding to a looming divorce surfaced this year amid Ivanka’s numerous solo sightings. Observations like her not wearing a wedding ring and dressing in revealing attire were widely perceived as clues about the state of the marriage.

In the comment section, a follower implied that Kusher may have been M.I.A. because of his political dealings. They asked, “Where’s [husband]? Oh yea, off grifting as he pretends to negotiate for peace … a role he’s not qualified for, nor elected to do.”

On Facebook, someone else said, “What a beautiful family. It’s so unfortunate that your father and husband are who they are. Enjoy your Holiday anyway.

When Trump was elected president in 2016, the duo took on roles as senior advisers; her husband’s area of focus was foreign policy. Kushner reportedly continues to act as an unofficial adviser to his father-in-law, despite a strategic pivot into the private sector as an investor.

Last summer, multiple reports revealed the Kushners’ plan to invest $1.4 billion in a luxury resort project. The undertaking will transform an abandoned Soviet weapons base into a ritzy getaway known as “Trump Island.”

Finally! Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia demands an investigation of the “real White House crime family”- Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. (Video C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/nRUZnQsPcj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 29, 2024

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former confidante to Melania Trump, described the couple as “snakes” in her book “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady.”

Another hoped that Ivanka would use her influence to persuade her father to leave office. They urged her, “Your dad has advanced dementia, do the right thing.” Doubts regarding Trump’s physical well-being have been ballooning for months. He vehemently denies suffering from any conditions that would impair his ability to lead the country.

Others, though, viewed the post through rose-colored glasses, peppering the businesswoman with compliments like “You are a beautiful woman your husband is a very lucky man.” In her 44th birthday post, on Oct. 30, Ivanka made sure to highlight happy moments with Kushner, temporarily quieting the rumor mill.