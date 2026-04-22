‘Seriously?’: Eric Trump’s Wife Exposes Family Clash with Ivanka, Then Drops Bizarre Line About What Late Night Chats with Trump

Donald Trump gives in to his intrusive thoughts, sometimes revealing intimate details that leave people cringing.

But he is currently being upstaged by someone exposing family secrets that disclose the real dynamics of the famous clan. And you won’t believe what was said.

(L to R) Michael Boulos, husband of Tiffany Trump, Bettinna Anderson and fiancé, Donald J. Trump, Lara Trump and husband Eric Trump, and lastly. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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Katie Miller, the wife of deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, got an exclusive from one of his daring family members looking to be known as more than a relative.

Fox News host Lara Trump married the president’s second son, Eric Trump, in 2014. They share two children, Eric “Luke” Trump Jr. and Carolina Dorothy Trump. Her résumé includes stints as an “Inside Edition” producer, a pastry chef, “The Right View” podcast host, and a singer.

She also tried her hand at politics by serving as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee in 2024. Now she’s oversharing details about everyone in an unfiltered chat on Miller’s podcast.

While dancing around her true frustrations, Lara revealed that Ivanka Trump has a knack for dishing out “unsolicited advice.” “She wants to help, she always means so well, and, but you know, it’s OK,” she said.

She smoothed over the act of throwing Ivanka under the bus by adding, “We take it all in stride. It’s all good.” Moments later, Lara acknowledged her sister-in-law’s attentiveness, even crediting her as the best gift-giver.

The compliment, however, did not distract from the shady remark. One viewer , “She’s married to Trump’s least favorite son. I think she’s jealous.”

Lara’s attempt to make her 79-year-old father-in-law seem playful and spontaneous backfired. It reinforced speculation about his late-night posting sprees and his inability to sustain focus on a single topic.

She noted, “He loves a good late-night random call, early morning chit-chat,” bringing forth the realization that the public is not the only ones subjected to his ranting. Lara also disclosed that Trump aimlessly sent her a strange text signed “love DJT.”

It was “a video that the White House put out… it was like a video of some bombing. He’s proud of it,” she said between chuckles. “It’s good, yeah, pro America. Let’s go.”

A critic remarked, “How sad and telling is it that Trump and family are proud of the war he involved the US in … seriously!?!”

Her pleasantries about the embattled politician were perceived as a tactic for personal gain.

“My guess is Lara knows Eric is easily manipulated by his dad, so she is playing along as the ‘nice daughter-in-law to remain in Donald’s favor…and keep an eye on the money,” states one .

LARA TRUMP: “I wish people knew how much easier Trump’s life would’ve been if he'd never gotten involved in politics. He's the one President to leave the White House with less money than he went into it with.” 🤥 pic.twitter.com/mHpAau7Xnh — Kerry Holmes (@KerryHolmekb) April 22, 2026

Lara may have fueled that perception when she alluded to her and Jared Kushner being outcasts.

“I feel like Jared and I, back in 2016, really bonded ’cause typically at all the debates and all the big events it would be like, you know, Eric, Don, Ivanka, Tiffany, and then Jared and I would be like right behind them, and we had some really good laughs. Jared’s low-key funny, too,” she said.

Ivanka and Kushner have been married for just over 16 years. They are parents to children Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. Optics suggest the couple are among the most trusted of Trump’s inner circle, having served as official advisers during his first term.