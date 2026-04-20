‘Totally Wrong’: Comedian Confesses What Happened When He Grabbed Ivanka Trump on Live TV and Spills the Detail He Kept Hidden for Nearly Two Decades

Some Hollywood stories take years, even decades, before the public will hear the full version — the kind of explosive story that lingers in pop culture conversations long after the cameras stop rolling.

Folks still trade theories about awkward celebrity moments, uncomfortable interviews, and scenes that seemed to go sideways in real time. Some incidents fade quietly, but others, when tied to President Donald Trump, keep resurfacing whenever the right person brings them back into the spotlight.

That’s exactly what happened when a controversial host and comedian thought it was a good idea to platform a story about an often-revived television appearance of Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, was the topic of discussion on a show by one of her father’s current rivals, and it was anything but pretty. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

‘What Donald Did to Her Is Unforgivable’: Ivanka Trump Admitted She Lost It Over Her Mother Ivana’s Passing as Another Blow Had Already Hit at Home

Bill Maher invited a controversial guest on his “Club Random” podcast, who revisited a moment many viewers can never quite forget, despite being in a public feud with Trump.

The two have lashed out at each other since the president complained about Maher turning on him after attending a White House dinner nearly a year ago. Trump said he wasted his time, while Maher claimed he just couldn’t take criticism in his own house.

But now some say he’s gone too far after a sit-down with “Reality Bites” star Andy Dick, where the two comedians drifted into a discussion about past controversies.

“Don’t forget I have that thing with his daughter on Jimmy Kimmel,” said Any on the April 13 episode of Maher’s podcast after Maher called Trump “corrupt.”

“I touched her thigh like that,” Andy continued, imitating the move by reaching for Bill’s leg like he did during a 2007 segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“It was a big controversy. It was before he was president. He would have kicked me out of the country,” he added, to which Maher agreed, “He would have.”

In the clip, Andy Dick sat next to Ivanka Trump and repeatedly reached for her as she swatted his hands away and tried to laugh it off until Kimmel stepped in, pulling the comedian away by his feet with security. They joked about her father wanting Kimmel to “defend her honor,” but Kimmel flipped it into a punchline, saying she never would have come had Trump known Andy would be there.

“Why were you touching her?” Maher asked. Andy elaborated, saying, “She had this makeup that had glitter, and I’m like, ‘Why are your legs calling to me?’ And they were shimmering.”

The host tried to clarify whether his actions followed after a “conversation or it was a joke, but you’re saying no —[you’re] just like an animal?!,” to which Andy replied, “They were shimmering, like a raccoon to a shiny object.”

“You can’t do that Andy. You can’t do that,” Maher corrected the actor, before jokingly asking if his childhood was to “blame” for his behavior. Andy agreed before sharing a bit about his military family.

Online reactions poured in almost immediately after clips of the discussion were posted on RadarOnline’s Instagram.

One social media user wrote, “As a woman… don’t touch! It’s weird!!” Others reflected on the moment from a distance, with one viewer noting, “I will never forget that incident. She handled it with grace considering she was so young.”

Another simply stated, “Totally wrong,” and a sixth observer expressed disbelief, writing, “What conversation is this — but wait a minute… he’s not drunk!!!”

A fourth person reacted more bluntly, claiming Maher’s invitation to Andy portrayed a broader message, writing, “Having him on isn’t edgy or a flex, it’s approval.” Another added, “Do any of you know who Andy Dick is and what he’s been CONVICTED of? Omg… ignorance must be bliss.”

Andy has a history of legal trouble involving allegations tied to sexual misconduct, assault, drug offenses, and other arrests, fueling a long-running pattern of controversy around the comedian.

The moment was widely discussed at the time, but the recent revelation about what unfolded against the backdrop of Maher’s complicated relationship with Trump, a dynamic that has produced sharp exchanges over the years.

Trump has publicly criticized the comedian’s consistent bashing of his policies and actions. His issue was that he thought that after having a private dinner with Maher, he would not talk badly about him on air.

Bill Maher:



“The people who stopped watching my show because I had dinner with President Trump are idiots!”pic.twitter.com/OZFxNL7SCo — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) February 14, 2026

Still, Maher has continued to use humor to respond to political figures and public controversies alike. Because so many people appreciate his take on how America has been governed, he is soon about to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an honor that underscores his influence in shaping modern comedic discourse. This presentation will be presented at The Kennedy Center, where his frenemy is now the chairman.

Dick’s decision to revisit the episode didn’t rewrite history or erase the reactions that followed. Instead, it offered a fresh retelling of a moment that still sparks debate about judgment, humor, and accountability in live television.

Sometimes the stories people remember most aren’t the polished ones — they’re the messy, uncomfortable scenes that keep resurfacing whenever someone decides to talk about what really happened.