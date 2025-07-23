‘I Don’t Think Melania Likes Ivanka’: Melania Trump’s Alleged Text About Ivanka Trump Leaks, Reigniting Claims She Tried to Keep Ivanka from Her Dad

Melania Trump‘s alleged private feelings about her stepdaughter have been thrust back into the spotlight as this week tabloids are revisiting a purported damning text message revealing the first lady’s true sentiments about Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The candid six-word assessment, allegedly shared with former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has renewed scrutiny of the complex and often contentious relationships in the Trump family.

Melania Trump (right) reportedly called her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump (left) and Jared Kushner “snakes” in a private text message, reigniting discussion about the ongoing tensions within the Trump family. (Photos: @ivankatrump/Instagram, Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The renewed attention to the raw moment of candor, captured in what was presumably a trusted conversation between friends, revives gossip about the longstanding tensions that have defined the relationship between Donald Trump’s wife and eldest daughter throughout their time in the political spotlight.

Wolkoff, once a close confidante of Melania Trump, revealed explosive details about this family discord in her 2020 memoir “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady.”

The explosive text about Ivanka and her husband Jared simply read “You know how they are snakes,” according to Wolkoff’s five-year-old book.

This private communication offered a rare glimpse into Melania’s unfiltered feelings about her stepdaughter and son-in-law, suggesting a level of animosity that goes beyond mere disagreement.

Melania and Ivanka's war laid bare and brutal nickname whispered in White Househttps://t.co/Pixh15yUE8 pic.twitter.com/OTJAXZ4bFx — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 2, 2025

The most startling revelation centered around what Wolkoff dubbed “Operation Block Ivanka,” an alleged coordinated effort to minimize Ivanka’s visibility during Donald Trump’s 2016 inauguration ceremony. According to the memoir, both Melania and Wolkoff meticulously planned the seating arrangements and family positioning to ensure Ivanka would be less prominent in photographs and television coverage of the historic moment.

Wolkoff detailed their strategic approach, explaining how they analyzed seating charts from inauguration walk-throughs to determine camera angles and visibility. The plan involved positioning family members in specific ways during both the seated and standing portions of the ceremony, with young Barron Trump strategically placed between his parents and Donald Trump Jr. positioned next to Melania rather than Ivanka.

The roots of this conflict trace back to the early days of Trump’s first presidency, when Melania initially remained in New York with Barron to complete his school year.

During this period, Ivanka and Jared Kushner relocated to Washington and began assuming many traditional first lady responsibilities. Sources indicate that Ivanka not only embraced this expanded role but attempted to formalize it by proposing that the “Office of the First Lady” title be renamed the “Office of the First Family” to include her participation, the Daily Mail reports.

This suggestion reportedly infuriated Melania and became a catalyst for their ongoing feud. The situation became so strained by 2018 that then-White House chief of staff John Kelly was reportedly called upon to mediate between the two women and their respective offices, highlighting how their personal conflict had begun affecting White House operations.

But the allegation that Melania called Trump’s daughter and her husband “snakes” seemed unbelievable to many individuals online.

“Yes you all are in your family,” wrote one person on Facebook, while another in disbelief said, “As much as I want to believe this, it isn’t true!”

One person on X wrote, “Call it a hunch, but I don’t think Melania likes Ivanka very much. On that, we can agree.”

The discord doesn’t appear limited to Ivanka alone.

Recent events suggest Melania maintains distance from other Trump family celebrations as well. During Tiffany Trump’s recent baby shower in Miami, hosted by Ivanka, Melania was notably absent despite being in the area with Donald Trump that same weekend. While sources cited prior commitments involving Barron as the reason for her absence, the timing raised eyebrows among family observers.

Even as Ivanka has stepped back from politics — living her life up by traveling the world, and stated she won’t return to the political spotlight during her father’s second term — rumors are the tension persists.

The ongoing saga reveals how personal relationships within political families can become as complex and scrutinized as policy decisions, offering the public a window into the very human struggles that exist even within the nation’s most powerful household.