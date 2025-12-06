‘His Brain Is Gone: Trump’s Inability to Keep Track of Time During Bizarre Speech About a Holiday That Doesn’t Exist Fuels Concerns He’s Losing It

Donald Trump may need extra assistance keeping up with the passing days between golf trips and his televised naps. The president appeared unshakably confident as he made the confusing statement on camera, a moment critics quickly seized on as fresh evidence that Trump may be losing track of time.

Thanksgiving was celebrated a week ago, and Christmas is still three weeks out, yet he claims there’s another holiday being celebrated the week of Dec. 1-7.

President Donald Trump attends a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Dec. 2. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old left plenty of people confused after clips from his Dec. 2 cabinet meeting, where he appeared to state, “I just want to wish everybody a great holiday week.”

The country is, in fact, in the throes of the holiday season, which includes first lady Melania Trump’s latest reveal of the White House Christmas decor earlier this week.

Yet, no one could for sure put their finger on the festive occasion that Trump alluded to. His remarks were snipped and became a viral clip on X, where detractors were quick to point out his word flub. “Umm. What holiday is it?! His brain is gone,” read one tweet.

An observer offered up, “Today is ‘Giving Tuesday’ but charity isn’t really Trump’s thing, so I doubt that is what he is talking about.”

Trump acknowledged the occasion during a press conference held later that day. “I don’t know if anybody’s heard that one before, but it is indeed Giving Tuesday, one of the biggest days for philanthropy,” he read from the printed remarks prepared by his staff.

A third X user tweeted, “Well, when you stay up all night posting 150 things of crazy on your social media how the hell would you know up from down!!”

“The Apprentice” boss was engulfed in a dizzying social media blitz during the twilight hours on Dec. 1. His rampage included spreading conspiracy theories about Barack Obama and posts hailing perceived wins of the Trump agenda.

A fourth reaction to his gaffe read, “Wait! Didn’t trump say we had too many holidays? Dementia has rotted his brain.”

The commander in chief complained there are “too many non-working holidays in America” that are “costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed” in a June Truth Social post.

Trump implied that in order to “Make America Great Again,” there should be fewer federally recognized holidays. At the time, the nation was observing Juneteenth, the day widely misunderstood to mark the end of slavery in the United States. Former President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in 2021, formally designating it a holiday.

Several others were convinced the mixup is proof of Trump’s rumored cognitive decline. His critics commented things like, “He has no idea what day it is. Dementia patients often struggle with this.”

The embattled leader continued his serving of word salad to say, “We’ve — they’ve done a great job with the White House, bringing the White House back. You see the palm court, it was redone.”

Holidays aside, one user pointed out that Trump also butchered the name of a room in the White House. They wrote, “Palm Court? The idiot means The Palm Room, and ‘redone’ means he ruined that too.”

The Palm Room makeover was revealed in September. The space connects the West Wing entrance to his renovated Rose Garden Club and the Presidential Walk of Fame, formerly known as the West Colonnade.