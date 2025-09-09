‘Divorce Coming Soon’: Ivanka Trump Ditches Husband Jared for Yacht Life with Her Single Friends, and Fans Believe Her Jaw-Dropping Outfit Says It All

Ivanka Trump was basking in the sun while her family attended the US Open with Donald Trump. Snooping photographers caught the president’s daughter during her day of yachting with pals Gisele Bündchen and model Karlie Kloss in Miami on Sept. 7.

The supermodel’s daughter, Vivian, whom Bündchen shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, and another friend were also along for the beach outing. Noticeably absent was Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband of 15 years. Kloss is married to his brother Joshua Kushner.

Ivanka Trump was spotted partying without her husband, Jared Kushner, fueling rumors that their marriage might be on the rocks. (Photo: Ivankatrump/Instagram)

The investor and daughter, Arabella tagged along with Trump for the final men’s match of the tennis tournament in New York. As images of Ivanka in a black bikini surfaced online, so did speculation about her marriage to Kushner possibly being on the decline just one month before their anniversary. The male presence was Bundchen’s new beau, Joaquim Valente.

Coupled with the fact that Bündchen rebounded from her 13-year marriage and had a son with Joaquim, many assume it’s only a matter of time before her friend follows in her footsteps. One person gawking at Ivanka’s curves declared, “Jared doesn’t know what to do with that!”

But many also criticized her for hanging out with Kloss, who has kept a relatively private life with her billionaire husband for nearly a decade.

“Have you ever noticed that single/divorced women love to whisper in the ear of their happily married female friends on how they could do so much better than their current husband. Misery loves company,” said one person.

Another took notice of how much Ivanka shares more of her personal life and not work on her social media pages.

“Yep it’s all marketing strategy. Look for the marriage opt out soon. She’s spending more time on social media ( advertising campaign) so there’s a divorce coming soon. It’s all brand management on her part,” a second person theory about Ivanka’s marriage.

A third commenter thought the images were “Hilarious cause Tom Brady always wanted to be with Ivanka lol.”

In Kushner’s “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” book, he claims that Trump told him the former New England Patriots quarterback had eyes for Ivanka.

Brady denied the story in 2020 on “The Howard Stern Show.” “No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that… I married the woman of my dreams,” he said. He was divorced from Giselle two years later.

Rumors that Ivanka and Kushner’s relationship had “trouble written all over it” also surfaced in March, when the public realized Joaquim’s brother, Gui Valente, also works at the jiu-jitsu studio where Ivanka, Bündchen, and their kids have trained for years.