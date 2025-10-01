‘What is Going on with the Husband?: Ivanka Trump Ditches Wedding Ring to Flaunt Her ‘Beautiful Legs’ in Black Min-Dress Amid Swirling Divorce Rumors

As far as fans can see, Ivanka Trump hit the genetic jackpot. The businesswoman is reaping dozens of flattering compliments after turning heads in a new Instagram post. The blond bombshell, 43, stole the hearts of more than 200,000 followers when she uploaded a carousel of images taken at New York hotspot Faena Hotel.

Observers also noticed her wedding ring was missing, fueling speculation about possible marital issues.

Ivanka Trump seen without her wedding ring amid rumors os martial issues with her husband, Jared Kushner. (Photo: Ivankatrump/Instagram)

Donald Trump’s second-eldest child wore a black, sleeveless mini-dress with black pantyhose and strappy black closed-toe stilettos. Four of the five images were snapped on a rooftop setting at the luxury property that opened its doors on Sept. 9. The last photo was a selfie taken inside one of the bathrooms.

Ivanka hid her face behind her cellphone that was held up by her left hand, which was noticeably missing her wedding ring, though that finger did have a nondescript silver band on it.

Ivanka Trump has fans zooming in on legs after posing for impromptu photo shoot. (Photos: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

Her biggest supporters gushed about her model-esque appearance. In the post’s comments, she was described as a “beauty” and the “Queen of Power and Elegance,” worthy of fire and heart emojis. Her face was hardly the only attribute that had onlookers smitten.

“Wow… she has beautiful legs. Real winner!!” wrote one fan. Someone else quipped, “Looks like she’s on stilts,” after taking a gander at Ivanka’s long stems. Critics shared a different take on the photos.

One person commented, “So surprised with what you have become. A forty plus year old woman of three kids always away from her husband and family.” A second told her, “Go home to your husband.”

A third wondered, “Make me wonder what is going on with the husband. To do that in NYC I have to wonder.”

Ivanka has been married to businessman Jared Kushner since 2009. They are parents to three children. The couple formerly worked as advisers in the White House during Trump’s first tenure as president.

Divorce rumors began to circulate in early September after Ivanka did not attend the US Open with Kushner, their daughter Arabella, and Trump. Instead, the bikini-clad mother was spotted on a yacht with pals Gisele Bündchen and model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Kushner’s brother Joshua Kushner.

Days after the beach day photos surfaced, Ivanka and her husband displayed a united front when they attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night in Atlantic City alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and other notable A-listers and entrepreneurs.