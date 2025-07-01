‘Holy Moly’: Ivanka Trump’s Family Photo Takes an Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In and Can’t Believe How Tall Her Daughter Is

Ivanka Trump inherited an opulent life of luxury and access from her father, Donald Trump, and now her children get to experience it too. The former fashion designer, 43; her husband, Jared Kushner, 44; and their kids, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, have been making the most of the warmer weather.

She posted a photo dump from their various experiences throughout June in an Instagram carousel captioned, “Bye, June!” Last month, the couple were among the guests who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice, Italy, wedding on June 27.

Ivanka Trump posts photo dump of moments with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids. Photo: Ivankatrump/Instagram.

The images were family portraits during their European getaway, while some were snapped at the White House, at a Mets baseball game, and on other occasions.

Her followers, though, were most interested in the picture-perfect moments captured of her and the Kushner-Trump brood. “Gorgeous and beautiful family,” one person gushed. A second individual commented, “Holy moly, how tall is your daughter now!”

A third complimented Ivanka’s parental guidance when they wrote, “I love the clothes you pick out for your daughter. Age appropriate and demure.”

Multiple others, though, shared snide reactions to the collection of images. “Once again tone deaf AF,” a critic quipped. Another typed, “Holy nepo.” A few comments were rooted in speculation that a photo of land surrounded by teal water was the couple’s newly purchased island.

The duo is reportedly investing $1.4 billion to turn a base on the site into a luxury resort. A disgruntled Instagram user remarked, “That rich and wealthy and still getting free buildings from the third world countries.”

#Albania's largest island, Sazan Island, is set to be developed by Ivanka Trump.



'We have this 1400-acre island in the Mediterranean and we're bringing in the best architects… It's gonna be extraordinary.' pic.twitter.com/fdyMgVJjAZ — Team Albanians (@TeamAlbanians) July 5, 2024

The island boasts 1,400 acres and has been known as Trump Island. Tourists have only been permitted access to a portion of the grounds since 2017.

Ivanka and Kushner are reportedly following in Donald’s footsteps by taking a deep dive into real estate development. The married couple of 16 years previously served as aides to the Republican during his first presidential term.