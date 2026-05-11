‘Really? … Pathetic’: Ivanka Trump’s Sweet Tribute to Her Mother Ivana Takes a Dark Turn as Critics Point Out the One Thing She Conveniently Forgets

For years, Ivanka Trump has worked to present herself as the polished, softer face of the Trump dynasty.

The poised daughter often shares family photos, heartfelt memories, and carefully crafted tributes while chaos tied to her dad, President Donald Trump, swirls around her.

During Trump’s first administration, she rarely made public comments without carefully considering the reaction. Since stepping back from the administration and mostly appearing during family events, however, Ivanka seems far less aware of how her remarks land with the public.

Ivanka Trump’s Mother’s Day tribute to her mother Ivana Trump sparked backlash as critics revived questions about her mother’s controversial golf course burial on one Donald Trump golf course and the family’s long-running drama. (Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Critics say she keeps forgetting that every appearance still pulls her back into the political spotlight or her father’s scandals, whether she intends it or not. It also serves as a reminder to the public of the one thing she conveniently forgets or chooses to ignore.

Ivanka shared a sweet tribute for Mother’s Day, which reopened one of the internet’s strangest conversations about her late mother, Ivana Trump.

The controversy erupted just weeks after Ivanka gave one of her most emotional interviews about grief and loss. What began as a sweet tribute has spiraled into another social media firestorm.

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On May 10, Ivanka shared a carousel of family photos honoring her late mother Ivana and grandmother Marie Zelníčková, praising the women who taught her about “unconditional love” and motherhood.

“Grateful to my mother and grandmother for teaching me how to love so deeply, generously, and unconditionally,” Ivanka wrote in part on Instagram.

“To my beautiful children, thank you for making me a mother and expanding my heart exponentially. The greatest privilege of my life is being your mom,” she continued, adding, “To all the mamas, Happy Mother’s Day ! Love to you all!”

The images also include Ivanka’s brothers, Eric and Donald J. Trump Jr. Her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children were also seen on different vacations and at the White House. Trump did not make an appearance.

Many followers initially praised Ivanka’s touching tribute, but others quickly shifted the conversation toward her mother being buried at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey — a detail that has fueled years of online speculation and criticism.

“Your mother is on a golf course! How is that love?” one person blasted Ivanka on X.

Another said, “Too bad you and your siblings couldn’t give your mother a respectable resting place. Beyond disgraceful.”

One individual asked, “Did you go to the golf course and leave flowers for Ivana?” As a fourth person commented simply, “Pathetic.”

Ivanka Trump poses with her brothers, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., their father, Donald Trump, and their late mother, Ivana Trump. (Photo: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

Ivana died in July 2022 after suffering blunt impact injuries from an accidental fall inside her Manhattan townhouse, according to medical officials. Soon after, reports revealed she had been buried at her ex-husband’s Bedminster golf course.

Critics questioned why the former model and businesswoman was buried there instead of a traditional cemetery. Rumors later spread about possible tax benefits tied to cemetery land, though no evidence ever showed Trump broke any laws. Still, the internet has never let the issue go.

The backlash resurfaced months after Trump’s controversial February remarks about marriage and wives, reigniting online discussions about Ivana’s death and burial site. Critics again questioned the optics surrounding her final resting place.

The Trump Family, circa 1986.

Clockwise from top: Don Jr., Donald, Ivanka, Eric, and Ivana Trump. pic.twitter.com/7rQaZ77Z26 — MythoMAGA (@MythoMAGA) October 6, 2025

The post also fueled longtime rumors about Ivanka’s strained relationship with Melania Trump after she left her mother-in-law out of the tribute. Speculation about tension between the two women has circulated since Ivanka’s White House adviser days.

Many believe the friction began when Ivanka stepped into a highly visible White House adviser role while first lady attempted to protect her own influence within the East Wing. Insiders have long claimed the relationship between the two women became increasingly strained behind closed doors.

“No love for your step mothers Marla and Melania?” asked one skeptic, also referring to Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.

The timing of the backlash is especially notable because Ivanka recently opened up publicly about her mother during an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s “Diary of a CEO” podcast. During the interview, she spoke warmly about Ivana’s influence on her life and career while reflecting on the pain of losing her.

“My mother served as an unbelievable role model for me for what is possible,” Ivanka said.

She also credited her grandmother for teaching her compassion during childhood in one of her most candid public moments in years as she continues distancing herself from the controversies surrounding her father.

But the goodwill faded fast. Fans quickly turned the tribute into another debate about how the Trump family treats its own behind closed doors.