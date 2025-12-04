‘Ray J Can Do No Wrong In Her Eyes’: Ray J’s Mom Sonja Norwood Snaps at Woman Who Called Him a ‘Terrible Son’ After Fight with Princess Love

Ray J and Brandy’s mom, Sonja B. Norwood, took center stage after showing everyone she’s quick to defend her family when strangers drift too far into disrespect.

The Norwoods have been in headlines for weeks, largely due to their daughter and Monica’s current “The Boy Is Mine” tour, as well as her son’s recent run-in with the law.

The usually composed matriarch briefly took off her former momager hat after a commenter tried to drag her baby boy, sparking a fierce clapback online.

Sonja B. Norwood pushed back at a critic who blamed her for Ray J’s latest troubles, igniting fresh debate around his arrest and relationship turmoil. (Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Sonja had posted a sweet holiday update to Facebook, sharing, “I hope each of you had a grateful Thanksgiving. The day started a little rough, but we had a good family Thanksgiving. Love ya’ll, we’re back on the road tomorrow. Detroit! See you soon!”

She paired it with the hashtag “family first” as she continued touring with Brandy. The message was simple: gratitude, family, and work.

But one user ignored the spirit of the post and replied, “You raised a terrible son. Happy Holidays.”

Even online, that’s the kind of unexpected jab that can stop a peaceful moment cold. Sonja didn’t let it slide as she responded, “Sorry, I don’t think so.”

Sonja B. Norwood shut down a commenter blaming her for Ray J’s actions amid his arrest and ongoing drama with Princess Love. (Photo credit: Sonja B. Norwood/Facebook)

The commenter doubled down, replying, “You think pulling guns and tossing women in pools is a good representation of the man you raised?”

Ray J introduced Princess Love on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, where the two were involved in several explosive moments—most famously a fight that ended with his now-estranged wife falling into a pool. Princess later admitted that during that argument years ago, she had actually been trying to throw Ray J in first, but he got to her before she could.

The back-and-forth didn’t continue, but it was enough for the exchange to make its way to The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram profile, where followers split instantly into teams.

One person wrote, “Mothers will always ENABLE their sons.”

A different user added, “Where’s his daddy, how come the mom’s always get the blame??”

One critic insisted, “Please do y’all homework on Ms Sonya, Ray J can do no wrong in her eyes! Especially when it comes to Princess.”

Another chimed in, asking that the Norwoods be given grace despite their son’s behavior.

The exchange came not long after 44-year-old Ray J spent his Thanksgiving holiday in a cell after Princess Love alleged during a livestream on Twitch that he pointed a firearm at her during an argument. Authorities responded to the home and detained the singer, who was taken and booked at a local jail.

After he was released, Ray J told viewers “Jail was not OK,” alleging he almost fought someone while incarcerated, and revealed he had been banned from the streaming platform.

His ex, Princess Love, accused the former child star of pointing the gun at her and their children while on Twitch. Ray denied it and then accused her of being drunk.

When a man, presumed to be Princess Love’s brother-in-law, confronted him, Ray snapped and threatened him, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you,” and later demanding, “Get out of my house before I shoot you right now.”

Adding to the tension, a separate storm brewed after Ray J’s 2024 appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” where he suggested his romantic history with his now-estranged wife didn’t start as a betrayal of her ex Floyd Mayweather.

Months later, he threatened Atlanta Pastor Jamal Bryant over the release of a podcast interview that Ray J no longer wanted to be public. He even threatened to confront Bryant on stage at his church.

The former “Moesha” star also sparked concern after showing his face covered in tattoos — of his children’s names, stars under his eyes, and markings tied to his company, Tronix TV network.

It’s against that backdrop that Sonja’s clapback makes the most sense. Her family has lived years in the public eye. She’s managed their careers, tried to protect their images, and shouldered criticism that often ignores the reality that her children are adults navigating their own choices.

And with Ray J facing legal trouble, social scrutiny, and public opinion swinging daily, Sonja’s moment of pushback reminded fans why the Norwoods remain a tight unit: criticism comes and goes, but her loyalty doesn’t move.